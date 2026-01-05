Silverfield has chance to raise expectations with Razorbacks' portal haul

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If Sunday's news told the future for Arkansas' transfer portal prospects then perhaps things are looking up on The Hill after all.

The Razorbacks have avoided too many impactful departures aside from a starter here and there.

Earning the commitment of Christian Harrison, a top-300 defensive back from the portal, means new coach Ryan Silverfield is just scratching the surface of what he can accomplish at Arkansas.

Harrison has played more than 500 snaps and allowed one touchdown during a college career that spans between Tennessee and Cincinnati.

He isn't a random starter off a bad team, but one with immediate impact potential for a defense that struggled mightily throughout the past four seasons in pass coverage.

If Harrison is the type of transfer the Razorbacks are targeting, this very well could be one of those program changing additions Silverfield needs to turn things around quickly.

Athletics director Hunter Yurachek offered a financial shift during the hiring process, vowing that his next coach would have the resources to compete for championships and College Football Playoff opportunities.

The Razorbacks haven't sniffed that type of success since 2010, but Yurachek seems to be fully committed to no longer taking his cash cow for granted any longer.

"Give us a fighting chance, and I promise you we’re going to win a lot of football games, and doing it the right way," Silverfield said at his introductory press conference. "I appreciated that, because we don’t have to be at the top. You give us a fighting chance, we are. But this day and age, we also understand how important it is doing the right things, the right way. Being able to build the right staff, being able to provide for our players in this new age of college football."

The financial commitment allowed Silverfield to flip four in-state recruits going elsewhere, including three 4-stars in running back TJ Hodges and a pair of defensive lineman Danny Beale and Anthony Kennedy.

There was plenty of excuse making as to why the previous regime ignored its natural recruiting pipeline, but the Razorbacks' new coach was acclaimed for immediately righting a major wrong following his hiring.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield speaks to the crowd during halftime against the Louisville Cardinals at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

"A lot of head coaches look at other things as challenges, but I look at them as opportunities for us moving forward," Silverfield said. "Part of my job is to assist Hunter and the rest of the athletic department to see what else we can go and do out there.

"I’ll just say this, over the last 48 hours, there’s been a lot of excitement about what’s going on, and that’s going to allow us to continue to build this program from every infrastructure. Whether it’s resources, whether it’s just the excitement, the belief, season tickets, we’re going to keep pushing that right direction."

It makes sense Silverfield would opt to bring in a handful of Memphis players who he thinks can make an impact in the SEC. The addition of offensive lineman Malachi Breland is helpful to shore up issues along the edges and employ a physical offensive attack where it matters most.

He also brought in backup quarterback AJ Hill, starting running back Sutton Smith and star wideout Jamari Hawkins for visits over the weekend. Each of the four Memphis transfers have the potential to start in the SEC.

North Carolina linebacker Khmori House posted a video of Razorback Stadium lit in red on his X account Sunday morning. It included several other visitors wowed by the facilities Arkansas has to offer.

House is being looked at as a day one starter at linebacker for the Razorbacks after an electric season at North Carolina. He will be a junior next season who's registered 116 career tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups and two interceptions in his career.

The 6-foot, 215 pound linebacker is ranked as the No. 94 available transfer and No. 7 linebacker in the portal, according to 247Sports.

Other names to keep an eye on as potential Razorbacks are Florida defensive lineman Michai Boireau, Auburn linebacker Jamonta Waller, Slippery Rock (FCS) cornerback Kanye Thompson, Auburn wide receiver Malachi Simmons, and Penn wideout Jared Richardson.

