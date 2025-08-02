New running back commit resembles former Arkansas Razorback
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coaches picked up commitment No. 27 for the 2026 class in athlete Jordan Avinger Friday afternoon over schools such as East Carolina, Appalachian State, James Madison, Liberty, South Florida and several other Group of Five schools.
Avinger's pledge comes after his official visit June 1 and brings the Razorbacks ranking to No. 28 nationally, according to 247sports.
The 6-foot-3, 225 pound native of Orangeburg, South Carolina played multiple positions on each side of the football during his high school career, but will start out at running back with Arkansas.
Scouting Avinger
During his junior season at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, Avinger recorded 56 carries for 869 yards and 10 touchdowns as a running back. He split time as a downfield target in the passing games catching 11 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns.
His running style resembles a powerful downhill runner with surprising burst in the open field for someone his size. While he does have good vision and balance through contact, Avinger is patient and waits for his blockers to open holes.
On tape, Orangeburg-Wilkinson runs a lot of zone scheme rush concepts which is blocked well, but doesn't show off Avinger's straight line speed. He can find that extra gear quicker in old fashioned running plays straight up the gut.
Should he line up in an H-back role, Avinger possesses soft hands and has been well trained with fluid route running skills that can help him create separation from defenders.
Most schools that were recruiting Avinger were planning to use him at linebacker, which made sense with his instinctive play and physical ability.
He recorded 50 tackles, six tackles for loss and one forced fumble during the 2024 season. His speed off the edges can flush quarterbacks out of pocket to force negative plays in the backfield.
Going into his senior year, Avinger is the No. 1,617 overall recruit in the nation for 2026 and No. 25 ranked prospect in South Carolina, according to 247sports composite rankings.
Former Razorback comparison: Kody Walker
Avinger, like Walker, is shows high-upside as a power back with potential to contribute early in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
Because of an injury plagued career, Walker earned a sixth-year of eligibility in 2016. He finished his time at Arkansas with 181 career carries for 753 yards and 14 touchdowns from 2011-16.
Walker exploded onto the scene as a freshman, playing just three games before suffering a stress fracture in his shin and ankle complications. He recorded 20 carries for 68 yards and five touchdowns in 2011 against the likes of Missouri State, New Mexico and Troy.
Razorbacks 2026 Commit List
4-star OL Bryce Gilmore, Prosper Texas
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
4-star LB JJ Bush, Theodore, Alabama
4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
4-star OL Ben Mubenga, Buford, Georgia
3-star QB Jayvon Gilmore, Gaffney, South Carolina
3-star WR Keymian Henderson, Carthage, Texas
3-star S Adam Auston, Lawton, Oklahoma
3-star TE Jaivion Martin, Pflugerville, Texas
3-star DL Ari Slocum, Farmerville, Louisiana
3-star S Tay Lockett, San Diego, California
3-star S Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
3-star DB Victor Lincoln, Lancaster, Texas
3-star S Daylen Green, Havana, Florida
3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
3-star WR Robert Haynes, Missouri City, Texas
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
3-star TE Kade Bush, Chanhassen, Minnesota
3-star OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
3-star DL Carnell Jackson, Auburn, Alabama
3-star WR Blair Irvin III, Bentonville
3-star DL Cameron McGee, Loganville, Georgia
3-star LB Caleb Gordon, Gastonia, North Carolina
3-star OL Ashley Walker, Hollywood, Florida
3-star ATH Ashton Dawson, Shreveport, Louisiana
3-star RB Jordan Avinger, Orangeburg, South Carolina