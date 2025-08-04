NFL's Jackson grows into monster that must be seen to be believed
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson was always bigger than Razorbacks fans thought he was.
There was just something about his affable off-field demeanor, well-spoken presence, and giant teddy bear approach to helping children who also have alopecia overcome their insecurities that made him feel smaller and less of a monster.
However, the people of Buffalo, where Jackson has begun to make a new home after being drafted in the third round of the NFL draft this past spring, have not gotten much time to meet him. Instead, they are left to pretty much visuals only, which has left his new fans with a much more frightening perception.
For those who don't know, Jackson looks like he was ripped right off the front of a WWE Wrestlemania promo poster. He spent most of his college football career hovering between 265 and 280.
In his final season at Arkansas, Jackson recorded 49 tackles, including 10 for a loss and 6.5 sacks before his college career was cut two quarters short in a terrifying moment for both Jackson and Razorbacks fans.
He suffered what at first looked like a career ending injury where he lay motionless for several minutes on the snowy turf at Missouri in the final week of the regular season. Jackson has since recovered and trimmed off every ounce of fat possible.
His neck now resembles a tree trunk and his shoulders send sleeves hiding in fear of the torture they are about to face if he tries to put them on. In fact, his shoulders have filled out so well that local reporters in Buffalo thought he was wearing shoulder pads at first glance during drills.
For a few weeks in July, building his physique and adding power is about all the former Razorback could do other than a few light team activities. He found himself unexpectedly on the Bills' PUP list (Physically Unable to Perform).
Being on the list meant Jackson still counted toward the 90-man roster and was eligible to be removed at any time. He participated in mini-camp and appeared confident shortly after learning of the designation that he would be allowed to return to full participation once training camp began.
"Body feels great," Jackson told the Pay the Bills Podcast back on July 19. "I'm ready to get going. I'm gonna be fully good to go for camp, so I'm really excited about it."
It turns out Jackson was correct in his assessment. His placement on the list was a precautionary move by Buffalo after Jackson tweaked his calf during the Von Miller Pass Rush Summit during the summer.
The day before camp, he was moved back into active duty and has been trying to fight his way into playing time. For the most part, he has hovered between fourth and second team in practice as he adjusts to this new level of competition.
“Guys are definitely a lot stronger,” Jackson told GNN Sports during camp. “Every practice feels like a game day. You got guys out here competing for their livelihood. This is their job and definitely don’t want to lose that job. You got guys out here who have to put food on the table for their kids and have other people to look after as well.”
Jackson has until this Saturday at noon to move as far up the depth chart as possible to maximize his game time against the New York Giants in the preseason opener. The game will air on the NFL Network.