Former Razorbacks linebacker receives good news about leg injury
DENVER — Former Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders received much better news compared to his season-ending Achilles injury from last season.
After being carted off the field last week, Sanders was diagnosed ligament injury to his foot that required surgery. He is expected to miss more than four-to-six weeks in recovery, according to Broncos coach Sean Payton.
"The news for us was good news in that it’s a ligament in his foot, and it’s not a tendon," Payton told reporters on July 28. "What does that mean? It’s going to certainly be north of four to six weeks, but the tendon was what we were concerned about.
“I’m not going to try to spell it, but the ligament repair is a much easier one than that of a tendon. So we were all pretty happy with that. I’ll update you when we get a timeline. There have been some cases where there’s surgery, some where there’s not. I think he’s doing the right thing right now kind of exploring those options."
Sanders' injury happened within the same hour fellow Razorback and Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks broke his collar bone during training camp.
During Sanders’ second season in the league, he ruptured his Achilles tendon which forced him out of the final 13 games of the season.
However, Payton was able to confirm that he did not re-aggravate his Achilles that day which is potentially good news for a Broncos defense quite short of a healthy linebacker room.
Sanders goes into his third season in the league after playing one season at Arkansas as an All-American performer.
He was drafted in the third round and played in all 17 games as a rookie, recording 24 tackles and one tackle for loss in 2023.
The 6-foot-5, 233 pound pass rush specialist was praised by Payton earlier this summer for his potential in multiple pressure packages on defense.
“Right now, inside, we are talking about Drew, and last year we went into the offseason with the EDGE idea,” Payton said. “Then we have progressed enough to where he is going to work inside. It’s how the season finished, too. We are going to keep him right there.”
Even Broncos general manager George Paton shared how his franchise views Sanders as a starter in the NFL.
“We think Sanders can be a starter in this league at linebacker," Paton said. "Now let’s see how it goes. We’re going to keep adding good players.
“Competition, we just want competition at all of the positions. We’re not anointing anyone starters, but we just want to keep bringing in competition and we’ll get good results.”
The Broncos signed former Arkansas linebacker Dre Greenlaw in free agency this offseason coming off a quadricep injury after missing most of the 2024 regular season.
With starters and most expected contributors missing in training camp, it gives plenty of others an opportunity to show coaches what they bring to the table.
“I think it helps [our back-ups] as it pertains to [injuries]," Payton said earlier during training camp. "Remember in that offseason, it’s all geared toward this. Some of those guys got more reps because of [Greenlaw and Alex Singleton recovering].
“Now it’s good to have those two guys back. When you’re able to shuffle guys through with all the groups, I think it helps.”