Titans Land Another Arkansas Razorback with Ties to Real Life Hog

Good morning Tennessee Titans fans. It's been a while since the people of Arkansas had a reason to pay attention to your team and equally as long since said NFL fans had a reason to wander over to a Razorbacks based site to gain insight on one of their players.

Previously, the Hogs provided the Titans a first round pick in wide receiver Treylon Burks. As everyone knows, Tennessee did a poor job of taking care of Burks.

They got him beat up, sustaining different injuries each season, sometimes multiples times per season, and also ran him through multiple head coaches and offensive coordinators. That was after his athletics induced asthma struggled to adjust to the introduction of new pollens upon arriving along the banks of the Cumberland River.

One thing Titans fans latched onto when Burks boarded the plane for Central Tennessee was the stories about how the new receiver spent a lot of his off time hunting 200+ pound wild boars utilizing his hands and a knife rather than a gun.

Well, in new Arkansas draft pick Fernando Carmona, a guard with a violent disposition on the field, but a pleasurable personality off it, Titans fans once again get the full pig experience. However, instead of a man wandering through the woods with his pet dog literally looking for lunch, Carmona can be found in his apartment sharing his lunch with a young pig he acquired roughly a year ago named Pittman, after the Hogs' former head coach the gruff, but loveable guard loved so much.

Below is an excerpt from a story ran the morning of the Razorbacks' 2025 opener against Alabama A&M. It captures all Tennessee fans need to know about Carmona, his demeanor, the relationship he has with his brother, their podcast together, and, of course, Pittman.

On the latest episode of "Pin 'n Pull," a podcast for which Arkansas offensive lineman Fernando Carmona serves as co-host alongside his brother George, the preseason All-American unveiled the latest addition to his family.

The show opened with Fernando rolling through the customary show open introductions while holding a small black and white piglet wearing a Razorbacks jersey that we later found out is named Pittman after the Hogs' head coach.

"Welcome to the 'Pin 'n Pull' podcast. I am Pin."

"And I am Pull, and that is a pig!"

The pair were definitely uncertain about whether Fernando truly was allowed to have the pig, but if there are complaints or concerns, they made it clear with whom those people could take up their issue.

"Yeah, we got a pig," Fernando said. "We got a pig roaming in the house. Is it legal to have in the neighborhood? Not sure. But, we got a freaking pig."

His brother was quick to provide assurances.

"Well, I think it was Pittman that said, and not your pig that I'm referring to here that is also named Pittman, Pittman told you whenver you first came to Arkansas, he's like, "Whatever you want, you could have," so I don't think that having a pig is against the rules."

Fernando agreed.

"I don't think so either man," Fernando said. "I mean, if they do try to come after me, I'm just going to be like 'Hey, just go to the, go to the Pit-Boss. He told me I could have a pig. He said this was fine."

For those wanting to see Pittman the pig squeal and grunt his way through his debut, see below, but be warned. The language can get pretty rough. This is not your typical family friendly, highly marketable podcast, so be wary of children if you stray too far once Pittman is off screen.

Four weeks later, Sam Pittman, Arkansas head coach, beloved mentor of Carmona and the pig's namesake, was fired following a devastating 56-13 loss to Notre Dame. However, despite a rough ending for one Pittman, the much smaller of the two was living his best life.

At one point, about two months after the initial story ran, video came out of Carmona taking Pittman to a local pumpkin patch on a dog leash complete with little doggie sweater stretched to stylishly fit the fleet-footed swine.

Tennessee fans will get their first glimpse at Carmona, who is projected to compete for a starting job along the Titans' offensive line, in just over a week from now during the team's mini camp. He will then return for OTAs on May 18 before returning for mini-camp in mid-June.

NFL schedules will be released three weeks from now, most likely on either May 13 or 14, which is when the Titans will find out when their first preseason game will take place, which will determine the first day of preseason camp.

Hogs Feed: