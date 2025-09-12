Nutt says 'unbelievable' how Ole Miss buys high-priced stars after he left
This is the fourth in a series of articles based on conversations with former Razorbacks football coach and player Houston Nutt.
There's a guy sitting in McKinney, Texas, who has unique insight into the Arkansas-Ole Miss football rivalry. That's because he's seen it from the sidelines. Both sidelines: Razorbacks and Rebels.
Houston Nutt spent 14 consecutive seasons prowling SEC sidelines. He was the Head Hog for a decade (1998-2007) before jetting out of Fayetteville to lead Ole Miss for the next four seasons (2008-11).
One thing Nutt knows is that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is an outstanding offensive coach, a technician and crafty play-caller.
That's no secret to Arkansas coach Sam Pittman or his staff but the trick is slowing down Kiffin's offense and his wide-open attack.
The Hogs failed to do that last year in Razorback Stadium, losing 63-31 as the Rebs' offense raced up and down the field.
Kiffin superb at isolating best players for big plays
"Lane Kiffin does a very good job scheme-wise, (and) putting his best players in position to get the football," Nutt said. "He will have a wrinkle in the passing game that will put the (Arkansas) safeties in a bind.
"There'll be a player or two that'll be just a little bit different than what (Arkansas has) seen on film. So, he does a good job with Xs and Os."
Nutt said he "always liked competing against Lane Kiffin" but particularly one day in Oxford, Miss.
"I was at Ole Miss when Kiffin was at Tennessee and he came to Oxford. We had a tremendous crowd," Nutt said. "We had a good day."
Both teams are 2-0. Ole Miss is ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press poll. The Hogs failed to garner a single vote but might have an advantage this weekend as they try to avenge last year's 63-31 slaughter in Razorback Stadium.
'The Grove' is maybe best pre-game tailgate party in SEC
Nutt knows how much of an advantage the Rebs sometimes have at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium when the stands are full and the party remains hearty even after students and alumni leave "The Grove," which is famous for its "Hotty Toddy" tailgate gathering.
"Even other SEC schools' fans go to visit the Grove," Nutt wrote in a Thursday email that ended with four exclamation points. "The Grove in Oxford is very festive and students and fans are even better for night games. Gets very loud and rowdy! Great atmosphere when the stadium is full!"
Kiffin knows how bad it can be for a visiting team. Bolstered by a big crowd, the Rebs vanquished the Kiffin's Tennessee Vols 42-17, back in 2009.
That was Nutt's second season at Ole Miss, just after he spent 10 years in his dream job as coach of the Hogs.
Nutt led Ole Miss to two straight Cotton Bowl victories
Nutt led the Rebs to back-to-back Cotton Bowl wins in 2008-09 while posting successive 9-4 seasons. He slipped to 4-8 and 2-10 and was ousted along with Ole Miss Athletics Director Pete Boone.
Boone hadn't hired Nutt at Ole Miss and was as much his adversary as AD. He wouldn't build new facilities, even though Nutt insisted they were needed.
When both were gone, the money from athletic coffers and boosters was suddenly overflowing.
Now, Ole Miss appears much better off than Pittman and Arkansas when it comes to NIL money to pay players and amass a talented team of top recruits and transfers.
"That's surprising," Nutt said. "I think part of it was because of the AD but during my time there, I thought, 'Man, Arkansas has so much more.' Our facilities (in Fayetteville) were better.
"I kept trying to tell them, 'We've got to build a weight room. We've got to have a dining hall. We've got to have a team meeting room. We've got to have a player's lounge. We've gotta have this. I want gym rats.'
"But we couldn't get any of that. I always thought, 'Man, the money and the alums and the boosters were much better at Arkansas."
Ole Miss boasts big bank account to sign top players
The situation at Ole Miss changed almost immediately after Nutt and family departed Oxford.
"Then I leave and I'm looking from afar and it seems like (Ole Miss has) unlimited (resources)," he said. "Like the day I left, they've got a brand new meeting room, brand new dining room, brand new weight room.
"I thought. 'Wait a minute. I thought we didn't have any money. Where's all this money coming from?'
And now I look at how they buy these players. It's unbelievable."
Nutt grew up in Little Rock and played for the Hogs for two seasons, so if he's rooting for one or the other when they meet at Ole Miss Saturday it'll likely be the Razorbacks.
Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on ESPN with the hometown Rebs favored by just over a touchdown and extra point.