One Constant Remains as Arkansas Reshapes Tight Ends Room

Mattox Lassiter is still on the team and still has a place in Arkansas football’s tight ends room heading into the 2026 season.

That matters for a position group that already has more stability than most on the roster. The Razorbacks kept tight ends coach Morgan Turner, and key returner Jaden Platt is back after leading the group in starts last year.

After playing quarterback and linebacker for the Warren Lumberjacks in high school, Lassiter has landed as a tight end, but he's made bigger plays as an H-back that has zero problem leading a running back into a hole he created.

After starting his team with the Hogs as a walk-on, he's become one of the old guys on the roster.

Lassiter’s continued development is also adding some needed continuity as the Hogs adjust to a new offense under coordinator Tim Cramsey.

“He's doing a good job. He's learned it, he's picked it up really well, he's continued to work on getting that footwork right,” Turner said. “It’s a little bit different being off the ball and lead blocking on someone, then making sure you’ve got perfect first two steps to get fit up on that block.”

The Arkansas staff believes that kind of growth helps anchor a group that has both experience and change.

“He’s still going to be that physical guy who's going to run well, catch it, and it's fun seeing him continue to grow every year that he’s been here,” Turner said.

The Razorbacks enter the spring with a mix of proven contributors and new additions trying to define roles.

Turner's return a familiar face to position room

When Ryan Silverfield took over the Arkansas program, he didn’t keep many assistants from the previous staff.

Turner was the exception.

Silverfield said the decision wasn’t automatic, even though the two had known each other for years.

“Him and I sat down face to face and I said, ‘Listen, I'm not sure if I’m going to keep you around, and right now as I continue to kind of explore what else may be out there as tight end coaches, you're welcome to think if there's anything else out there. But let's meet every couple of days,’” Silverfield said.

Those conversations helped shape the outcome.

“It was kind of neat because I was able to be around him for about 10 days and talk ball,” Silverfield said. “I thought Morgan had done a good job and built a good rapport in that tight end room, and he's got some creative ideas.”

Silverfield pointed to Turner’s versatility as a key reason for keeping him on staff.

“With the success he's had in the past with being able to bring a new thought, whether it's in the run game, pass game, and even special teams, I thought was the right fit for us to keep him around,” Silverfield said.

That consistency at coach gives Arkansas a foundation as the offense evolves.

Platt eyes bigger role after steady season

Jaden Platt returns as the most experienced tight end on the roster after starting all but one game last season.

His production included 21 catches for 296 yards and two touchdowns, numbers that came while sharing opportunities in an offense that used multiple tight ends.

One of his best performances came late in the year against Texas, when he finished with four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Turner said Platt is working to take the next step.

“Jaden did a really nice job,” Turner said. “He’s also working to change his body up too. He’s been really strict with his diet. He’s been putting in the extra work.”

The improvements have been noticeable in workouts.

“He’s changed his body and you can see it, and I think he’s moving better,” Turner said. “It’s been fun to see that, him trying to take the next step in his growth and really just completely getting serious about everything involved with this game.”

With Rohan Jones gone after leading the group in receiving yards last season, the Hogs have an opening for a top target at tight end.

How that role develops could depend on how the offense takes shape in practice.

New additions bring different skill sets

Arkansas added Memphis transfer Matt Adcock, who brings experience in Cramsey’s system.

Adcock played in 12 games last season and graded as the top run blocker among Memphis’ leading tight ends.

Silverfield said his physical style stands out.

“He's a tough sucker,” Silverfield said. “I hate to say he's just a program guy, because he's played a lot of football.”

The Arkansas coach pointed to Adcock’s versatility as a reason he fits.

“I mean, he's played meaningful football, he's got touchdown passes, he's been a fullback blocking,” Silverfield said. “Being able to play meaningful football, understand the culture and the way we do things and have that tough mentality about what we're trying to do here at Arkansas, I thought he was a perfect fit.”

The Razorbacks also brought in Ty Lockwood, a transfer from Boston College who began his career at Alabama.

Turner said Lockwood adjusted quickly after arriving.

“He hopped right in,” Turner said. “It’s good to see him run around. He’s moving well. He’s picked it up really well, as well.”

Lockwood’s background as a former four-star prospect gives the Hogs another option as they sort through combinations.

“It’s been fun to see those guys working,” Turner said.

Role of tight ends still taking shape

The Razorbacks will have to replace Andreas Paaske, who handled much of the blocking duties before missing time last season.

Adcock and Lassiter both offer options in that area, while Platt could expand his role in the passing game.

Still, exactly how the group will be used remains uncertain.

Turner said the plan depends on what the players show.

He described the role as “to be determined,” leaving open the possibility that responsibilities could shift as practices continue.

That flexibility fits a room that blends continuity with change.

Arkansas has a returning coach, a proven starter, and several players pushing for larger roles.

As the Hogs move through spring work, the tight ends group will be one to watch—not because it’s completely new, but because it might be one of the few areas where experience and transition meet at the same time.

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