One Key Area Razorbacks Can Work to Improve Against UAB

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite fans' excitement over Arkansas' first two games, it better not be the best of the season. If it is there's going to be a lot of disappointment by Halloween.
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and his staff probably know this. There are areas that need improvement and just being confident they'll get it fixed doesn't mean things will be better.
Against UAB on Saturday afternoon, they should have chances to work on things they'll need more when they start playing SEC games. Believe it or not, that is right around the corner and the games are going to be more difficult from here on out.
There are a couple of key areas from a 70-0 win against UAPB and a 39-31 double overtime loss against Oklahoma State last Saturday. Both of them are in the trenches.
Unlike we've seen the last few years, there's no particularly glaring issue. Don't worry that I'm pushing a panic button because that's not the case at all. Even coaches going to the playoffs have areas they want to improve and with the Hogs, there are issues that are going to have to improve for this team to have a big year.
Both are on the line of scrimmage. Simply put, they need to pressure opposing quarterbacks better and protect Taylen Green with more consistency.
Despite hopes for a solid running game, that will get tougher when the SEC games start next week. It won't change for the rest of the season. But they are going to need better (and deeper) play consistently inside.
Through two games, Arkansas has the fourth-worst pass blocking grade in the SEC, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s largely due to a poor grade of 49.2 against Oklahoma State. Green's ability to escape and turn a potential sack into an exciting running play will often provide a little cover, but the coaches know that's a hard way to plan for success.
On all the reported data, Green was pressured 23 times last week against the Cowboys. Auburn's quarterback was the second-most with 14 against Cal. It's probably a good bet Eric Mateos saw it and is trying to address it.
While everybody loves to talk about running the ball, it is important The rushing game comes into play when teams need to shorten things and close out a lead. Coaches have talked for decades about you need to run the ball when you need do it.
On the flip side, the Razorbacks need to get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. They only were credited with pressuring Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman just four times.
For a group with preseason All-American Landon Jackson that's not good. While Bowman has had success by getting rid of the ball quickly, even Pittman noted he was hanging onto it longer lately.
No one is noticing this yet. Fans and media tend to get lost in the eye-popping offensive numbers Bobby Petrino's revamped offense has hung up through two games. Those numbers won't continue into SEC play because they are going to see better players.
By the way, that will also be the case for Ole Miss, who is the only SEC team ahead of the Hogs right now in offensive production. They will have a little tougher task on the road at Wake Forest on Saturday, but Arkansas should coast past UAB.
But get ready. Things will get a lot harder and soon. Especially in the trenches, which are the two areas the Razorbacks will need to get better soon.
