UAB Player Appears to Cheap Shot Tennessee's Kicker After Extra Point
The game Saturday between the Tennessee and UAB featured a less-than-stellar demonstration of sportsmanship during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers extended their lead to 20-0 after running back DeSean Bishop scored on a three-yard run at the goal line, prompting kicker Max Gilbert to trot out onto the field for the extra point with 4:01 remaining in the first quarter.
Gilbert nailed the kick, then, as the players jogged off the field, UAB safety Sirad Bryant for some reason decided to stomp on the Tennessee kicker's foot. The officiating crew was all over it, as penalty flags pelted the field while Tennessee placeholder Jackson Ross, undoubtedly enraged by the cheap shot at Gilbert, pursued Bryant.
Bryant was flagged 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct, a penalty that was enforced on the ensuing kickoff. Other than this bizarre sequence, the Tennesssee-UAB game has been pretty straightforward. The 15th-ranked Volunteers lead the Blazers 56-17 in the fourth quarter.