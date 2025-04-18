One new Razorbacks' running back has gotten Worth's attention in spring
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It hasn't taken long for transfer running back Mike Washington to get the attention of his teammates in spring practice.
Razorbacks linebacker Larry Worth III has to face him in practices. When asked Thursday about which offensive players have surprised him, it didn't take long to get an answer.
"I got mine for sure," Worth said. "One guy and it’s not that I didn’t have high expectations for him, I just didn’t know what to expect and I would say Mike Washington, the running back, for sure."
As Worth has emerged as one of the key leaders on the entire team, he makes it point give the offensive guys that were difficult their due.
" I just have to dap them up," Worth said. "Mike is one of those running backs, man, I’ve have to strap up for real. I have to put my mouthpiece in, put some air in my helmet, like for real.
"If I don’t come correct with Mike I’m going to get embarrassed. I truly appreciate Mike. He has definitely made me better this spring and I can’t wait to see what he does in the fall."
He's not the only offensive player that has gotten his eye.
"Another guy I’ll also say, too, that I just thought about on the offensive side is Raylen Sharpe, the receiver," Worth said. "He’s shifty, he’s quick, so he’s another one you have to bring your A-game and you can’t take a play off with him. I like the versatility he brings to the offense, for sure."
Sharpe is another transfer receiver that has made plays at times all spring. With most of the players from last season gone, there's room for them to be standing out.
Having players like that help the defense improve. It comes down to facing players opponents in practices that can play with the speed and physicality of SEC offenses they'll see in the fall.
"In a situation like that, that's why I've just got to thank God for my God-given ability," Worth said about facing Washington and Sharpe. "Everybody can't go out there and do that, so that's what comes with playing Hog (linebacker).
"You've got to be up for that challenge to be able to go fit the run and also cover a shifty receiver like that."
It will also help find answers to help fix a secondary that has struggled much of the last couple of years. Worth is also seeing improvement there in the spring.
"That's one group that I'm very strong on," Worth said. "Caleb (Wooden) was a great addition to add from Auburn. Just bringing in that SEC experience was like, a very great thing, cause like, it's different. It's different playing playing this conference, playing SEC after SEC every single week."
Other players have given some of the Razorbacks a little confidence in the secondary this year.
"Caleb having that experience already was great," Worth said. "[Quentavius Scandrett]'s been great. He didn't have any SEC experience, but he had previous experience. He's proved a lot, and he's been doing very well.
"JJ Shelton, a freshman. He doesn't play like a freshman. I'm pretty sure you guys can see that. So, he's been playing that Hog position. He's been doing a very good job.
"We've just been trying to bond very well in that group and bring like –– we want to be the closest group on like, the whole football team this year. And I'm pretty sure we've been showing that looks like."
The Razorbacks scheduled to play the Red-White Game on Saturday to officially put a wrap on spring practice, but weather forecasts are not good. Hogs coach Sam Pittman said this week they won't play if the weather is bad.
It is scheduled for 1 p.m., but if the game is cancelled Pittman said there would a chance for fans to get autographs and meet the players.