One Player Who Deserves A Much Bigger Role For Razorbacks Moving Forward

FAYETTEVILLE — If there is one player on the Razorbacks' roster who deserves more carries and a breakout game against Vanderbilt it's running back Braylen Russell.

He's been the most effective player in the backfield this season when called upon, but hasn't been given a chance to get into a rhythm in a game as offensive coaches want to keep their players fresh.

"I think we looked at what Cam Settles was able to do a couple weeks ago, and he was our most productive back, and we saw Braylen not be as productive as we wanted, or Sutton not be as productive," Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield said Monday.

"I think in this pass game, I think all three running backs had some decent things that occurred, and I think just where we found ourselves situationally in that game was at the point where we needed to be. And I think again, not being ahead of the sticks, regardless of who was at running back, had everything to do with it."

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell (0) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One reason none of the running backs have been able to be as productive is mostly due to a combination of an ineffective passing game and an unnecessary amount of substitutions in what feels like every third down.

The data also shows Arkansas might be playing their committee of backs either out of order, or trying to force feed a player such as Sutton Smith, who simply isn't producing at the clip coaches expected going into the season.

Arkansas Running Back Snap Count (PFF Grade)



Sutton Smtih: 69 (55.5);

Braylen Russell: 51 (68.2)

Cam Settles: 39 (65.7)

Jasper Parker: 17 (70.2)

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell (0) pushes off of Tulsa Golden Hurricanes linebacker Dax Collins (9) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 6-foot-1, 227 pound, his bruising style is reminiscent of the olden days when teams like Arkansas wanted to wear down its opponents with pure physicality out of the I-formation and Wing-T attacks.

When it comes to big play ability, only Russell and Settles have designed run plays of 15+ yards or more. But it's going to take Russell becoming more of a threat as a pass blocker and receiver out of the backfield before Silverfield opts to give him the ball more.

From a pure rushing standpoint, through six games Russell has picked up a first down on eight of his 10 rushing attempts on third-and-short, averaging six yards per carry in those situations. He's also averaged 5.3 yards per attempt over the previous two games against Texas A&M and Tennessee.

"Braylen's got to continue to be a complete back. Love him, obviously," Silverfield said. "We're going to continue to talk to him about running with better pad-level. Continue to do things right. He's found his nook in doing some different things, but sometimes when everybody's not blocked, continue to be a physical runner.

"But I’ve been pleased with him. I think Braylen's a guy that continues to get better every week, as well. And you know, right now, we got really three guys that we feel bring us different elements of the game. You know, I think if you look at what Braylen Russell is, you may say he's the bigger bruising type."

If the Razorbacks want to establish a physical rushing attack, why not start with the 227-pound back who has shown he can move the chains when the offense needs it most? There's no reason to provide more excuses.

It's time to let this be the Russell-Settles backfield and not look back for the remainder of the season.

Kickoff between Arkansas and Vanderbilt from Nashville is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, with coverage on ESPN2 and the Razorback Sports Network.

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