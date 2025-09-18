Pair of Arkansas Razorbacks pledges withdraw, enter high school transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Several reports out of South Carolina indicate that Arkansas Razorbacks 3-star quarterback commit Jayvon Gilmore has withdrawn from Gaffney High School.
The 6-foot-5 dual threat passer committed to the Razorbacks and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino last August after having a standout junior season when he completed over 60% of his passes for 2,510 yards and 26 touchdowns
However, he has been splitting time behind center over the first two weeks with Banks Bouton, who transferred in from nearby Greenville during the offseason. Gilmore threw for 147 yards, rushed for 26 yards and scored one touchdown this season.
Gilmore ultimately decided on the Razorbacks over the likes of Louisville, North Carolina State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. He is currently ranked as the No. 466 overall prospect in the 2026 class, No. 31 among quarterbacks and No. 9 in South Carolina, according to 247sports composite ranking.
This isn't Gilmore's first time to transfer during his prep career as he began his career as a freshman year at Ridge View High School in Columbia, which is nearly a two hour drive south from Gaffney.
Following his freshman year, he enrolled at Ben Lippen High School just down the road in Columbia, where threw for 1,767 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore. While there has been no landing spot announced for Gilmore at this point, his prep playing days could be numbered as the state adopted a new transfer rule for the 2025-26 school year.
Students can have one penalty-free transfer during the first six semesters after initial high school enrollment as long as it happens on or before the start of practice of the sports season in which the transfer occurs.- Mike Duprez, High School on SI
Students who transfer after the start of practice are ineligible for 30 calendar days or half the total number of games in that sport, whichever is less. That would mean five games for football, 13 for basketball and 13 for baseball.
Proposed legislation introduced in the South Carolina House of Representatives would allow a one-time transfer without a waiting period if that student is otherwise eligible.
With three weeks already off the calendar, schools across the state of South Carolina have just seven games left to play in the regular season. Gilmore's waiver as a one-time transfer must be approved, or he will likely have to sit out until Oct. 31, which is considered the final regular season game.
From one midseason transfer to another, Arkansas' 2027 quarterback commit Joaquin Kavouklis started the year leading Florida high school powerhouse Lakeland before sliding over to Gaither High School last week.
Kavouklis appeared to be replaced by emerging star athlete Kelin Hendrix, who amassed over 300 yards and four touchdowns in a dominant showing.
This is the Razorbacks commit's fourth transfer in three seasons as he began his high school career at Clearwater Academy International in 2023 before the school shuttered its football program.
Kavouklis went on to play for Tarpon Springs as a sophomore in 2024 where he completed 165-of-270 passes for 2,404 yards and 21 touchdowns before heading to Lakeland during the offseason.
Much like college football, high school athletes have been given more freedom than ever to explore options at various programs. Whether these players are looking for playing time or a better fit for their abilities, it doesn't seem to be a sustainable culture for sports at all levels moving forward.
No longer are student-athletes patient while fighting with their teammates until the final whistle blows of the high school career.
If things aren't going their way, it seems like it's easier to pack their ball and go home rather than face the music and battle through adversity.
The world of football isn't too far removed from the story of former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, who remained with the Crimson Tide program despite being replaced by Tua Tagovailoa in the second half of the 2018 National Championship Game.
Although Hurts stayed and ultimately lost the starting quarterback battle ahead of the 2018 season, he remained an upbeat teammate until his number was called when he led a the Crimson Tide in a comeback for the ages in the 2018 SEC Championship Game in relief of the injured Tagovailoa against Georgia.