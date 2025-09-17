Arkansas Quarterback Commit Withdraws From Gaffney
Coming off a standout junior season with Gaffney High School, Jayvon Gilmore has opted to withdraw from the school.
According to a report by the Spartanburg-Herald Journal, Gilmore, who is committed to Arkansas, is no longer at the school after three games.
Gilmore threw for 147 yards, ran for 26 and had one touchdowns while splitting time at quarterback with Banks Bouton. Bouton, a transfer from Greenville, has 79 yards passing, 162 yards rushing and three total touchdowns.
Last year, Gilmore and Gaffney went 10-2 overall, reaching the Upper State final. He threw for 2,510 yards with 26 touchdown passes, completing 60 percent of his throws.
Gilmore gave Arkansas his commitment all the way back in August 2024. He held several offers at the time, including from Louisville, North Carolina State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.
During his sophomore season before making the commitment, Gilmore threw for 1,767 yards and 22 touchdowns. Gilmore did that while playing for Ben Lippen High School, where he completed 53 percent of his passes and ran for 112 yards.
Gaffney Will Move on Without Quarterback Prospect Jayvon Gilmore
Gaffney sits at 1-2 this year, besting J.L. Mann around losses to Independence and Greenville. They are set to square off with Boiling Springs this coming Friday night.
Arkansas is coached by Sam Pittman, who is in his sixth season leading the school. The Razorbacks won the Liberty Bowl for a second consecutive year, besting Texas Tech, 39-26.
Bobby Petrino, a former head coach in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and college with Louisville, is the current offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas.