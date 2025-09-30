Petrino confident Razorback offense won't take hit despite increased duty
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Interim coach Bobby Petrino was indifferent to anything that happened on the defensive side of the ball in the preseason when he was the offensive coordinator.
"It's something where I just focus on the offense," Petrino said in August. "I have no idea about that. We're trying to execute and do what we can do offensively."
Now he's the head coach. He's forced to take on a more oversight role on the defensive side of the ball all while the defensive staff goes through massive overhaul with the firing of Travis Williams, Deke Adams and Marcus Woodson.
The ripple effect means that there are significant changes on the offensive side of the ball too. Running backs coach Kolby Smith will now take over as interim offensive coordinator even with Petrino holding onto play calling duties.
Smith has never held the title of offensive coordinator, but Petrino remained confident that the offensive unit wouldn't take a hit even when Petrino steps away to manage the team at-large.
"I feel really comfortable when I step out of the room that they won’t miss a beat." He’ll just continue the meeting. That’s one of the most important things, is when you’re the head coach and you step out of the room, that they don’t just sit around and drink water."
With Petrino in the booth for the first five games, Smith has already taken more duties on gameday.
"Kolby’s a guy that played for me many many moons ago and played professionally for the Chiefs," Petrino said. “[He] did an unbelievable job. He’s been handling a lot of things anyway. When I decided to make the decision to go up in the box and he’s handling the pregame information with the players and some of the things at halftime after I have to leave."
Assistant quarterbacks coach Miles Fishback will also take on an increased role. Petrino will keep most of his quarterback duties as he contiunes to work with quarterback Taylen Green in his second year. Fishback has worked with Petrino at his last three stops including Missouri State and Texas A&M.
"Sometimes if I got to go to another room, he'll continue the meeting," Petrino said. "He does a great job. Miles Fishback, we've been together for a long time now, and he knows how I think and how we want things done."
The new staff will have 12 days to get their ducks in a row a prepare a team against No. 15 Tennessee on the road in Knoxville, Tennessee.