Petrino rebuilds staff, firing three Razorback defensive coaches to start week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After heavy subtractions from Arkansas' defensive coaching staff leaked out early Monday morning, several internal coaching promotions came down later..
That includes the promotion of a defensive staffer to interim defensive coordinator, as well as the promotion of an offensive staffer to interim offensive coordinator.
The first domino fell Sunday when Bobby Petrino, the team's second-year offensive coordinator, was named interim head coach coinciding with the firing of six-year head coach Sam Pittman.
Then early Monday, word leaked out that Petrino had already made significant staff moves by firing co-defensive coordinators Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson, as well as defensive line coach Deke Adams.
According to a university press release that followed later on Monday just before noon, Chris Wilson, who has previous coordinator experience and coached on a super bowl championship team, was named interim defensive coordinator.
Wilson, in his first season at Arkansas as the team’s assistant defensive line coach, will immediately take over defensive play-calling duties.
On the offensive side of the ball, Kolby Smith will take over offensive coordinator duties while Petrino will continue to call plays during games.
Smith is in his second season as the Razorbacks’ running backs coach.
In yet another promotion, Arkansas first-year staffer Che Hendrix will coach the team’s safeties. Hendrix joined the Hogs as the assistant defensive backs coach with a role in high school relations earlier this year.
Arkansas (2-3, 0-1 SEC) is in a bye week with twelve days to prepare for its next game on the road against No. 15 Tennessee (Saturday, Oct. 11).
Prior to coming to Arkansas for the 2025 season, Wilson most recently served as the defensive coordinator for the Houston Roughnecks in the UFL this past spring.
He won Super Bowl LII as part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff as the team’s defensive line coach to cap the 2017 NFL season.
Wilson also coordinated defenses for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL, and he did the same in the college ranks at Colorado (2021-22) and at Mississippi State as the co-defensive coordinator (2010) before taking over as the sole defensive coordinator for two seasons (2011-12).
Prior to coming to Arkansas in 2024, Smith worked for four seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.
Smith played for Petrino at Louisville for four seasons before playing in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Prior to coming to Arkansas in 2025, Hendrix served as the head coach at Boerne (TX) High Schoo, where he was 71-19 as the head coach.
Petrino and Yurachek are set to host a joint press conference at noon today, during which more will likely be learned about the recent staff moves.