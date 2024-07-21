Petrino Getting Green Like Overcoming Rejection for Second Date
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Do you think Bobby Petrino ever asked a girl out in high school if she'd already turned him down once? Did he go back and try again, hoping for the best?
Couldn't help musing over that while pondering the recruitment of Taylen Green. Yep, the same Taylen Green who spurned Petrino's offer coming out of high school. But Bobby swallowed his pride because knew what he wanted. That was the multi-talented Green to be his quarterback. So he went courting a second time.
You know how that turned out. Green couldn't say no twice to Bobby Petrino. Which made a whole bunch of Arkansas football fans happier than a big ol' Hog slopping around in the mud.
Petrino was head coach at Missouri State when he first offered a scholarship to Green, who was a senior at Lewisville, Texas. Green was a 3-star recruit and the No. 21 dual-threat quarterback in the country. He opted for Boise State, redshirted his first year, started the second, and blossomed into a stud in 2023.
Green entered the transfer portal after accounting for four touchdowns, two passing and two more running, while leading Boise State to a win in the Mountain West Conference title game. Petrino, who'd been hired as Arkansas' offensive coordinator in November, a few weeks before that, must've felt like the high school kid with a secret crush on the pretty girl who'd just dumped her boyfriend.
Petrino pounced. Like the Godfather, he apparently made an offer Green couldn't refuse.
It didn't hurt, Green says, that Petrino asked him out ... well, recruited him ... back in 2020 and '21.
"I had a relationship previously with Coach Petrino. He was my first offer coming out of high school," Green said at SEC Media Days in Dallas a couple days ago. "(I) Hit the transfer portal, and he called me every morning. Sometimes I wasn't up, and he would text me. He made me a priority. That meant a lot."
Petrino didn't just tell Green how good he was and how much Arkansas needed him. No, the veteran coach combined a soft sell with the constant attention before Green even agreed to visit Arkansas. It was his first visit after entering the transfer portal. In fact, as a 2020 recruit during COVID, he didn't get to take official visits before his freshman year.
"We met before (my recruiting visit) for about two, three hours talking about ball and (then) not even talking about ball, talking about Arkansas and how it is and stuff like that," Green said.
And he said yes, at least for one date, the recruiting visit.
"I took the visit," Green said. "That was my first official visit because I was a COVID baby."
Petrino laid out his plan for the UA offense and portrayed what head coach Sam Pittman wanted from his quarterback.
"Just the vision that he had and Coach Pitt had. I'm truly grateful for the belief and the vision that they have," Green said. "With the weapons that we have offensively, and a great defense, I feel like the sky's the limit for us."
The Hogs' best player on the other side of the ball, senior defensive end Landon Jackson, was impressed by Green during spring practices. He figures the honeymoon between quarterback and coach will blossom into a successful marriage.
"He fits Coach Petrino's offense great," Jackson said. "I'm really glad we got him. I feel like every team Coach Petrino has had that's been very successful, he's had a quarterback that plays the way Taylen plays. That's one thing I'm really excited to see this season."
