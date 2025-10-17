Petrino, Razorbacks staff set to host sizeable visitor list for Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There may not be a permanent coaching staff in place at Arkansas right now, but that doesn't mean interim coach Bobby Petrino and company have let up in the recruiting department.
Had the Razorbacks kept sixth-year coach Sam Pittman along with his trio of fired assistants, it's first SEC home game would've brought in some big names.
With such an uncertain future in Arkansas, this weekend's visit list brings a handful of players looking for another landing spot due to similar circumstances elsewhere.
A duo of 2026 targets in 3-star defensive end Landon Bland from Carthage, Missouri (Oklahoma State commit) and 3-star linebacker Trey McGlothlin from Bixby, Oklahoma are expected to visit this weekend.
Bland initially committed to Oklahoma State over the likes of Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue and many others. The 6-4, 220 pound edge rusher is the No. 724 overall prospect for 2026, No. 64 at his position and No. 9 player in the Show Me State.
For McGlothlin, the 6-foot-2, 195 pound linebacker is the No. 776 overall player in the nation, No. 58 at his position and No. 16 ranked player in Oklahoma. Through three seasons at the varsity level, he has recorded 135 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and four five interceptions.
He reopened his recruitment following the dismissal of seasoned coach Mike Gundy last month.
One talented in-state product, 2027 running back Jeremiah Dent from Marion will attend the game, according to a post on his X account.
The 6-foot, 200 pound speedster is currently rated a 3-star as the No. 678 overall player in the junior class. He is the No. 56 ranked running back and No. 4 player in the Natural State, according to 247sports.
Dent has fielded offers from programs such as Ole Miss, North Carolina State, Purdue, USF and many others. He took in a visit at Tennessee last weekend when the Volunteers defeated the Razorbacks 34-31.
Razorbacks offensive line coach Eric Mateos extended an offer to 2027 4-star lineman Kyler Kuhn earlier this year and will be in attendance this weekend. He is the No. 147 overall prospect in his class, No. 7 among interior lineman and No. 2 player in Missouri.
The St. Pius X product from Kansas City, Missouri has also fielded offers from schools such as Penn State, Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa and many others.
A pair of Fayetteville teammates in 4-star quarterback Hank Hendrix and linebacker Will Caston, both in the 2027 class will round the block to visit their hometown school.
Hendrix, 6-foot-3,175 pounds is ranked among the top passers in the country for 2027 ands boasts a 4-star ranking by 247sports.
He holds offers from schools such as Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Clemson and many others.
His father, Che, coached at Boerne, a suburb near San Antonio, for the past seven seasons and joined the Razorbacks coaching staff as a senior defensive analyst during the offseason. Following the firing of defensive coordinator Travis Williams, the long-time Texas coach serves as interim safeties coach.
Caston, the son of former Razorback linebacker Marvin, has received just two offers at this point from Arkansas and Tulane.
Fellow 2027 edge rusher D'ante Seals of Trussville, Alabama will also visit Arkansas this weekend, according to his X account.
Seals has only received a rating from Rivals to this point of his recruitment, but does hold an impressive offer list consisting of programs such as Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State, Florida State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Memphis and many others.
Over his first two seasons of varsity action, Seals has recorded 75 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.
When it comes Arkansas' list of committed 2026 prospects set to be in town this weekend, 4-star defensive end Colton Yarbrough, 4-star wide receiver Dequane Prevo and 3-star safety Tay Lockett will attend the game against Texas A&M.
Arkansas 2026 Commit List
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
3-star S Tay Lockett, San Diego, California
3-star S Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
3-star DB Victor Lincoln, Lancaster, Texas
3-star S Daylen Green, Havana, Florida
3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
3-star WR Robert Haynes, Missouri City, Texas
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
3-star TE Kade Bush, Chanhassen, Minnesota
3-star OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
3-star WR Blair Irvin III, Bentonville
3-star OL Ashley Walker, Hollywood, Florida
3-star ATH Ashton Dawson, Shreveport, Louisiana