Petrino’s coaching, Green’s growth puts Razorbacks in SEC spotlight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green is preparing for his second season as the Razorbacks’ starter under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, whose well-known demanding approach and psychological tactics that may be working.
Green, a 6-foot-6 senior, has drawn mixed reviews from analysts. Some project him as the SEC’s top quarterback, while others question his consistency.
He passed for 3,154 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, adding 602 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, but also threw nine interceptions and lost four fumbles.
Petrino, 64, is known for developing quarterbacks in their second year in his system. At a recent Countdown to Kickoff event in Little Rock by 103.7 The Buzz, Petrino praised Green’s progress.
“His decision-making is going to be quicker. Now he can almost picture every single play in our offense in his mind, picture the coverage and see where he wants to go with the ball, and that makes your timing so much better,” Petrino said, according to a story at Best of Arkansas Sports' Michael Main. “He’s improved tremendously in his accuracy.”
Green said Petrino’s coaching style remains intense.
“He definitely hasn’t been easier on me at all,” Green said. “But I need that, especially with where I want to go and the dreams that I have. He’s pushing me every single day, and I respect that. I love that. He demands excellence every day.”
Petrino dismissed suggestions that his system gives quarterbacks free rein.
“Their freedom is to do exactly what I want them to do,” he said. “That’s your freedom.”
When they don't, that's usually when we see the classic Petrino Blowup on the sidelines because he can still get animated.
The Razorbacks are seeking improved results after being picked to finish last in the SEC by the conference’s preseason media poll, according to Sports Illustrated. The offense faces challenges, including a rebuilt group of wide receivers and offensive linemen.
“You can have 10 guys do their job and one guy doesn’t, and you get a negative play,” Petrino said. “That’s why all 11 guys have to work together, all 11 guys have to do their job.”
Green’s leadership was highlighted during a live film breakdown with former Arkansas tight end DJ Williams, now a radio host.
Williams pointed to Green’s ability to avoid sacks and make challenging plays, referencing a touchdown pass against Texas A&M.
Williams also critiqued missed opportunities, including a failed third-down conversion in the same game.
Petrino’s coaching influence extends beyond the playbook. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz recently said on the SEC Network that Petrino, during his tenure as Arkansas head coach, paid to renovate the visitors’ locker room at Razorback Stadium, intentionally making it uncomfortable for opponents.
An Auburn blogger described the space in 2013 as “a few folding chairs, a shelf, and some clothes hooks.”
ESPN’s Marcus Spears called it “infested” and said he wore socks in the shower after games there.
Petrino has also incorporated sports psychology into his approach. At the Little Rock event, he recalled bringing in a psychiatrist to work with players at Louisville, tailoring his coaching based on their personalities.
Comparisons between Green and former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won the Heisman Trophy under Petrino in 2016, have surfaced.
Green’s physical tools at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds stand out, but Petrino downplayed direct comparisons. He did note, however, that Green’s preparation before Arkansas’ Liberty Bowl win last season reminded him of Jackson’s growth. Green accounted for 422 yards of total offense in that game.
Green’s development will be critical for Arkansas, which faces a challenging schedule and expectations of improvement.
“I get a little bit upset that Taylen hasn’t gotten the publicity he deserves,” Petrino said. “I hope he has the same chip on his shoulder that I have, because I’m ready to prove everybody wrong. This is one of the best quarterbacks in the country right here.”
If he wins enough games that publicity will come. Maybe waves that can get bigger than anybody planned, but that's a problem to address if it happens.
A good one, too. It means those wins are adding up.
