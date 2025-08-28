Pittman advice for Green should lead to high-octane Razorbacks offense
Lamar Jackson is the two-time Most Valuable Player in the NFL. He won the Heisman Trophy when Arkansas quarterbacks coach Bobby Petrino was his mentor.
What is Jackson's best attribute? It's been debated. The quarterback has also been criticized in his early years with the Baltimore Ravens but not lately as his throwing accuracy has improved.
Other traits were never in doubt:
• Lightning fast
• Quick and elusive
• Strong arm
• Will to win
All of those attributes make Jackson a winner. What makes him the most dangerous quarterback in football, though, is exactly what Sam Pittman is asking of his quarterback, Taylen Green.
"I want him to go play worry-free and let it fly," Pittman said.
Like the Hogs' fast and shifty quarterback, Jackson has the ability to avoid pass rushers. He can dance until he fires the football downfield.
Or he can take off and be a threat to reach the end zone from anywhere on the field. He's had that gift since his days in Louisville.
That's when Petrino's innovative schemes and play-calling combined with Jackson's unique skill set to light up Atlantic Coast Conference defenses. Jackson was the ACC Player of the Year twice.
Nobody was predicting that kind of success for Jackson when he came out of high school. Looking back 10 years, it seems almost impossible that he wasn't a top recruit.
According to a January story on NCAA.com, "Jackson was ranked the No. 409 prospect in the 2015 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, including the No. 12 dual-threat quarterback and No. 60 prospect in Florida."
Green can relate to that lack of respect. According to the Arkansas media guide, he was a "Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN … Rated as the No. 21 dual-threat quarterback in the country according to 247Sports."
Green went to Boise State but had to redshirt his first year on campus. He's progressed and combines a big body (6-foot-6 and 235 pounds) with startling speed.
His size and strength combine with straight-line speed and shifty feet--plus that strong and often accurate arm--to give Green a high ceiling of potential that few can match.
Jackson was 6-2 and 215 pounds when he won the Heisman in 2016. Green can make defenders miss but nobody is a spinning, pinballing dynamo like Jackson.
Still, they have similar traits with the ability to frustrate defenses with their legs and accurate fastballs to tightly covered receivers.
What Jackson does more than Green is play by instinct and without fear. Green does it on occasion but must learn to be more decisive, and more quickly.
Too often, Green holds the ball, and continues to hold the ball, as the pocket collapses and he's trapped for huge losses. Or fumbles. Or throws an interception.
What's Petrino and Pittman tell him? Don't hesitate. See the play develop and make a decision. See the opening and take off for chunk plays that move the sticks.
See the play develop and hit the receiver in stride. Or check down to the tight end or safety valve and make a positive play.
Don't always look for the home run. But don't be afraid of taking the chance when the odds are right.
"I want him to let it fly," Pittman said. "I want him to be as confident in himself as we are. I want him to go out and run the team. That's the expectation. That's what he will do."
Jackson won the Heisman in his second season with Petrino with the Louisville Cardinals but he had an exceptional first year also.
Green was a highlight reel at times in his first year at Arkansas but searching to make a play all too often when the first option wasn't open.
Pittman feels a second season under Petrino's tutelage will make Green an all-conference type talent. Others agree and feel he can be a high NFL draft pick.
"I just want him to have great success running the offense, whatever Bobby asks him to do, and I know he will, and I have a lot of confidence in him," Pittman said.
"I want him to go play worry-free and let it fly. I think that's what he'll do."