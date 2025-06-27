Bet On Ravens to Be No. 1 Seed in AFC in 2025
The Baltimore Ravens have fallen short in the playoffs in the Lamar Jackson era, but they've been regular-season juggernauts, and they look like they've only gotten better this offseason.
We're just two years away from them being the No. 1 seed in the AFC when they achieved it with a 13-4 record in 2023. They failed to reach that mark last season, finishing at 12-5, but there's no question they're once again going to be one of the most elite teams in the league this year.
That's why, despite us still being a couple of months away from the 2025 season kicking off, the Ravens being the No. 1 seed in the AFC is one of my favorite offseason bets to place.
AFC No. 1 Seed Odds
- Bills +260
- Ravens +360
- Chiefs +370
- Bengals +1100
- Texans +1200
- Chargers +1400
- Broncos +1500
- Steelers +2700
- Patriots +3000
- Dolphins +3900
- Jaguars +3900
- Colts +3900
- Raiders +5500
- Jets +11000
- Titans +12000
- Browns +20000
Bet on Ravens to be No. 1 Seed in AFC
Despite the playoff disappointment last season, the Ravens were, in my opinion, the best team in the NFL, ranking first in Net Yards per Play (+1.6), which was +0.6 yards per play better than any other team. They also ranked first in the league in EPA per play and second in success rate. Defensively, they ranked 11th in opponent EPA per play and third in opponent success rate.
Baltimore has done nothing but bolster an already stacked roster by adding the likes of Jaire Alexander, Chidobe Awuzie, and DeAndre Hopkins. Adding some more depth to their defense was a pivotal move to make, and they did that by not only signing the players listed above but also by drafting Malaki Stars, the safety from Georgia, with their first pick.
If their defense can take a step forward in 2025, there's no reason why they can't grab the No. 1 seed in the conference. This could be the Ravens' year to not only be the top seed but to win Super Bowl 60.
