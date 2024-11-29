Pittman Can Make Green, Singleton Decision After Season Much Easier
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's little question that Taylen Green's experience in the colds of Idaho makes him the man for the job when the Razorbacks take on Missouri in the frigid, snowy confines of Farout Field Saturday afternoon.
However, there remains a lot of debate amongst fans as to whether that will still be the case in the offseason. Three big reasons have been batted about throughout the season as to what has kept Green out of a true battle with back-up quarterback Malachi Singleton — his natural leadership, an ability to make big plays with his legs and a massive chunk of change thrown out by a prominent booster to get him to Arkansas.
However, a list of reasons to consider giving Singleton a shot has grown throughout the season. Green has notably struggled with making reads, has difficulty seeing receivers, abandoned his reworked throwing motion early on, is up and down in his passing game, and tends to bail on plays with the same looping running move around the outside that sometimes turns into a big play, but more often than not, results in a sack for a large loss.
Meanwhile, Singleton may not have the experience of Green, but he is quick to his target with a smooth, catchable ball, usually makes the read, works his way up into the pocket, and is consistent with his play once he settles into the game. He led the game-winning drive against No. 4 Tennessee with relative ease and made a powerful Ole Miss defense that had shut Arkansas down for just over a half look like the junior varsity team.
What he lacks beyond snaps is the height of Green to see over linemen, although he's definitely not short, and video game speed and agility to make dramatic highlights, although he has shown himself to be a more than capable runner. However, like in so many areas of life, there is a win-win solution.
Ultimately, Green's goal is like so many others before him — make generational money playing in the NFL. However, if he continues to line up at quarterback, that's not going to happen.
With great improvement, Green's ceiling is to reach a level where former Arkansas quarterback Matt Jones played his entire career. Still, when it came to the NFL, that wasn't enough to get a sniff at quarterback.
Jones, with the same size and speed that makes Green unique, was asked to move to wide receiver if he wanted a career as a professional. That's the path ahead for Green also if he wants to keep playing this game.
Should he be willing to begin that journey early so he can be as prepared as possible for making the transition as a pro, Arkansas won't have to give up all the things that make him special and Green won't have to stress over all the things that hold him back.
Not many people have caught more passes than Green in his lifetime by virtue of constantly having balls thrown to him in practice drills and warm-ups, so it's not like he'd be asked to do something unnatural. He also has the advantage of knowing every route every receiver runs on a given play and exactly what the quarterback is looking for on each.
Mix in his superior height and how elusive he can be with the ball and Green has the makings of being truly special at the position. In addition, it offers the opportunity to give him the ball on jet sweeps while limiting his exposure to the injuries that have hampered him by keeping him away from the big uglies in the trenches who keep rolling upon and twisting his legs.
It would potentially provide a year in which Green can dispose of the reputation for being injury prone he has built while playing quarterback against SEC defenses. Plus, he gets to do all of this in the Bobby Petrino offense, which, in addition to being something familiar, has turned Andrew Armstrong from a Division II tryout recipient to most likely finishing the season as the leading receiver in the SEC provided the weather doesn't cause too many complications Saturday in Missouri.
Plus, there aren't many quarterbacks who can deliver a ball so well for a developing receiver as Singleton. Beyond being thrown with precision, it almost appears to slow at the last second and gently lower itself into receivers' hands, which is a huge advantage for Green if he wants to catch the eye of NFL scouts.
The two already have a solid relationship. Chances are they will have a strong connection as quarterback and receiver based, if on nothing else, sitting through the same meetings with Petrino all season.
Having Green at receiver means making sure his leadership is on the field. If Singleton continues to build on the leadership he has shown so far while being thrown into difficult situations, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman will be sitting pretty.
Having a pair of leaders on the field and in the locker room goes a long way toward thwarting a lot of the issues that held back some of his previous teams. Arkansas is going to need an elite receiver, so there's no better solution than shopping on the Hogs' roster to find one with more potential upside than what's probably available in a couple of weeks without giving up a transfer spot that could be used to shore up the offensive and defensive lines.
As for that booster, he may have his feathers a little ruffled at first, but upon seeing how much better the Razorbacks can be with both Singleton and Green on the field at the same time as opposed to Green at quarterback while Singleton watches from the sidelines, or worse, playing quarterback against the Hogs, all will be fine.
Arkansas has a chance to piece together its best roster in a long time if revenue sharing goes as expected. Having a quality SEC quarterback and a potential NFL wide receiver already in the fold helps that endeavor a great deal.
Now Pittman just has to make that happen. However, if he can talk his way into keeping his job another year after last season, he can do this too.