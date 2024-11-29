Thiero's Growth Kept Hogs Alive Offensively Against Illini
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's certainly no way another team will make 15-of-31 three point shots against Arkansas the rest of the season. On the flip side, Illinois will likely not play another team with a weapon like Adou Thiero.
The Razorbacks weren't slouches at three-point defense through its first six games this season but were often lost in rotation leaving corners open and wings slightly contested against Illinois at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. Arkansas made a few after halftime but simply wasn't enought to make a dent into a comfortable Fighting Illini lead.
Illinois got off to a 14-2 start and never looked back which was ultimately the difference in the game. Multiple comeback attempts were made but the Illini answered on each occasion with a barrage of three pointers to extend its lead back to double digits.
Arkansas forwards Billy Richmond and Thiero both attacked driving lanes inviting physicality from a versatile Illini defenders who presented enough length to disrupt shot attempts. The duo were nearly unstoppable attacking the rim going 13-of-22 from the floor but their missed free throws mighty costly at 12-of-22.
Free throw shooting was dreadful as the Razorbacks made just 16-of-27 which will not cut it no matter where a game is played. Doing the small things right is the difference and Arkansas' performance at the charity stripe was one of the more glaring issues.
Thiero continues to be the Razorbacks go-to bucket getter after scoring a career-high 26 points against Illinois. Thursday night was his fourth 20-point outing in the past four games after never scoring more than 16 for Kentucky during his first two seasons.
His development as a scoring threat comes at a time when Arkansas is trying to figure out its offensive flow. Until Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell Davis figures out his role as an expected contributor, Thiero must be the facilitator of instant, consistent offense.
Coach John Calipari knows it will take time to build a culture in his first year at Arkansas. His young roster hasn't quite gelled yet with injuries during the offseason but gave a tip of the hat to Illinois' mentality for a nationally televised game.
"First seven minutes of the game was [the difference]," John Calipari said. "And the issues, you have to give Illinois credit. They came in and they literally played to win the game. We kind of went in to try to show my stuff, and I don’t mean that negatively; it just takes time to get guys to buy in to how we’re going to have to do this to win."