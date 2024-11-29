Hogs' Blitzed by Illini; Experience Thanksgiving Blues for Second Straight Year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Billed as the matchup between the twins from Croatia, Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic came out with all the ammunition, blocking Arkansas' Boogie Fland on the first possession.
Tomislav Ivisic then drained the first of 15 threes for the Illini and scored 21 points to set the tone. Illinois cruised to a comfortable 90-77 wire-to-wire win over the Razorbacks..
Despite Adou Thiero's game-high 26 points and 21 free-throw attempts, the Hogs could never wrestle back control after the Illini scored the first 11 points of the game. Thiero also missed nine free throws that didn't help the Razorbacks get back momentum.
"You have to give Illinois credit," coach John Calipari said. "They came in and they literally played to win the game. We kind of went in to try to show my stuff."
It's the second straight year the Hogs have lost on Thanksgiving after losing last year to Memphis in the Bahamas.
The Hogs house of horrors from beyond the arc returned in the first half. Arkansas went 0-for-7 from three in the first half and did not even attempt a three in the final 7:43.
While Tomislav Ivisic led all scorers at halftime with 13, Zvonimir Ivisic was held to just over 7 minutes on the floor after picking up two early fouls.
"It feels good that we are the team that won [and] that we played good," Tomislav Ivisic said. [Also,] I have bragging rights."
Billy Richmond gave Calipari a nice spark off the bench with 10 points in the first half, but the rest of the Hogs were rather lifeless as Illinois went into intermission with a 15 point lead, 59-44.
In the second half as Tomislav Ivisic found himself in foul trouble of his own, a different international freshman, took over the game for the Illini. Kasparas Jakucionis scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half.
Arkansas' offense did look better after halftime, Zvonimir Ivisic finally hit a three and once he hit one, he finished the game with three in the second half as well as an emphatic dunk.
However, Illinois kept the Hogs at arms length, getting key baskets from a variety of different players. Every time the Hogs threatened to make a run, Illinois had a key basket to keep the game from ever getting too close.
Jakucionis hit a key step-back three with just over 6 minutes left to play to stretch the lead back to 13 and ice the game. Arkansas never got closer than eight in the second half.
The Razorbacks also didn't help itself at the free-throw line, going just 16-for-27 from the charity stripe.
Arkansas now looks to regroup in its first true road game of the year against Miami as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Hogs and the Canes tip off Dec. 3 from Miami, Fla. A tipoff time or network have not been announced.