Odom Never Wanted to Leave Arkansas as Defensive Coordinator
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Barry Odom ended up getting an opportunity to coach with Sam Pittman but not as head coach of Missouri. When first-time coach Sam Pittman was in search of an assistant with head coaching experience, the former Missouri coach was the right guy for the right time.
As previously mentioned with Coaches and the Mouth podcast, Odom wanted to stay in the SEC after his sudden firing by the Tigers. Group of Five head coaching opportunities were available but remained in the toughest conference in college football to prove himself with hopes of returning to a head coaching role.
After being fired at Missouri, Arkansas gave him a chance to prove himself as the defensive wizard he became at Memphis and Missouri in 2014 and 2015. From a schematic standpoint, Odom had to be creative in how he called games defensively.
Under the guidance of Odom, Arkansas peaked at No. 39 in scoring defense and No. 50 in total defense during the 2021 season. Both were the Razorbacks best marks since Pittman was hired in 2020.
Detailing a struggle that was the 2022 season in Fayetteville has been long, drawn out and tired. The defensive performance was disappointing and Odom has mentioned that before.
There were a lot of changes going on at that time in college football between navigating NIL, transfer portal opportunities and devastating injuries to an entire position group. Arkansas played a road game at BYU that season without six major contributors in the secondary. No amount of coaching experience can substitute for such a situation.
Despite on-the-field struggles in 2022, Odom was still highly sought after by smaller schools. He was connected to the vacant Tulsa job before accepting the same position at UNLV. However, leaving Arkansas wasn't that easy.
"When the UNLV came open I wasn't looking to leave Arkansas because I loved it there so much," Odom said. "I thought we had a good defensive class coming in and a good defensive opportunity that next year for 2023."
"I also know if you want and have the itch to be a head coach and an opportunity comes about there's only so many times you can say no. Then, eventually they're going to quit giving opportunities."
The Runnin' Rebels had become an afterthought in college football. A combination of a solid coaching staff, buy in from talented transfers and returnees helped turn the program around quickly.
UNLV finished 9-5 overall with a berth in the Mountain West Conference championship game against Boise State. It's most wins since 1984, second season above .500 since 2000 and first winning season since 2013.
"I've recruited the city of Las Vegas for a number of years at different stops and thought there's enough opportunity there that I think there can be a winning program," Odom said. "With the way things are in college football I was really excited about [UNLV] and decided to take an opportunity on it. For 19 months we've moved it forward in fast forward pretty good."
