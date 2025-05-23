Pittman continues to press for change in transfer portal chaos
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman continues to share his disdain for the current offseason schedule as it pertains to high school and transfer portal recruiting.
When revisiting his thoughts back to December of 2024, it is obvious the current offseason model isn't kind for players, coaches, bowl games and even the College Football Playoffs.
It's such a fluid situation that can drain people to mental exhaustion.
With SEC spring meetings coming up in Destin May 27-29, there will be an opportunity to express his concerns and push for one winter portal period.
"I’m not for sure that if you’re going to have a spring portal [window] that that’s good for anybody," Pittman said April 25. "To me, you’d have it during that break, some time Jan. 2 to 12 is what I’ve heard. Hopefully they’ll do that."
"The biggest challenge is that you improve, improve, improve and then what does that mean? Well my money should improve. Well, you just signed a contract in January and we may not have the money available, you know what I mean
"It’s just a constant part of fighting that. I want to be able to pay the players, but I also want to know what my team is supposed to look like after spring ball."
Pittman likely popped a top off an ol' cold beer once the 10-day spring portal period ended, thankful that none of his potential contributors were poached by opposing coaches with tampering on their minds.
"But that will be a big relief, not just for myself, but I think for every head coach out there [when the portal period ends]," PIttman said. "Because, you know, heaven forbid, you don't want to lose somebody that's certainly going to make a difference on your squad. You think about it all the time."
Arkansas was at the forefront nationally in terms of transfer portal chaos last month when Madden Iamaleava decided to leave the program and head to UCLA with his brother, Nico.
A move to have a single portal period would allow coaches across the country a more traditional view of their team.
"For the life of me, I can’t understand how we would have a portal after spring football," Pittman told On3. "I can’t understand that in spring football, when you’re trying to figure out what your team’s going to look like."
"You’ve lost this senior, you’ve lost this guy in the portal. You’ve done this, you’ve done that. Let’s see who’s going to replace who, and what our team’s going to look like. And then after spring ball, we have another portal."
Arkansas not only lost Iamaleava but eight other players decided to enter the transfer portal during the spring.
With 53 new scholarship players on the roster and 40 gone from last season, it's of much importance to Pittman along with many coaches to trim out some of the madness and have their roster raided twice in a single offseason.
"At the end of spring ball, you should know who’s on your team," Pittman said. "And, 'Oh, man, we’re not very good at X position.' Well, that’s just how it is. You can’t get somebody else. That’s your team. I’m not speaking for every coach, but I believe there are a lot of coaches out there who would agree with me. The second portal, you’re getting shook down twice."