Pittman: 'I Want to Win' Why Ego Doesn't Impact Coordinator Hires
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Former Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman and his basketball might've stolen headlines during most of November 2023 but Arkansas coach Sam Pittman stole the biggest one of all with a statement coaching staff hire.
Pittman's program fell on hard times finishing with a 4-8 record even though key players returned and his staff signed the No. 11 transfer portal class, according to 247sports. His only fault was hiring Dan Enos as offensive coordinator which created a mess from the outside looking in.
In need of a jolt of energy, Arkansas went out and hired the best available offensive coordinator on the market in Bobby Petrino, a move that opened eyes across the nation. College football pundits, fans all over couldn't believe Pittman hired someone looking to take his job.
*Pittman talks Petrino, success with coordinators at the 13:47 mark of the podcast.
What many fail to realize is Pittman doesn't care what people think about how he decides to hire former head coaches as assistants. Sure, he's not exactly on the same level as legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban but it takes some sort of confidence not to always look over your back at someone trying to position himself for your job.
"A lot of times people will say, 'Well boy, you don't have an ego' or whatever it is to get Bobby [Petrino]," Pittman told Coaches and THE MOUTH POD hosts Jeff Williams and Brey Cook. "I want to win."
It takes a selfless, no bull approach relinquish control of certain aspects of a team. Whether it was hiring the tandem of Barry Odom and Kendal Briles, bringing in Travis Williams combined with Petrino, Pittman has made sure to let his main assistants coach while he still the final say.
It's been a while since Arkansas' kept a coach on board longer than five seasons. In fact, Houston Nutt led the Razorbacks for 10 years before he and the school mutually parted following the 2007 season.
There were peaks, valleys and rebuilds but the longer Nutt remained coach the credit went elsewhere. Coordinators, great players, anything or anyone that could receive such praise and glory deflected off of him.
Pittman understands why fans feel that way since his team did start the year 3-2 with one possession losses to Oklahoma State and Texas A&M. The defense played lights out and his backup quarterback played good enough to win as Pittman remained flack for what the Razorbacks lost instead of won.
"The longer you're at a place the least credit you get for winning and that's just how it is," Pittman said. "When we beat Tennesse, it wasn't you beat the No. 4 team it's 'you should've won every game before that. I'm not in it for anybody to pat me on the back or tell me I'm doing a good job and I'm certainly not in it for anyone to cuss me out either."
Fans are a fickle bunch, sportswriters can be the same way but when there's no passion shown from this group then the program might as well shutter operations. Coaching sports is a results driven business and Pittman is doing what he thinks Arkansas needs to be successful.
"But, I want to win," Pittman restated. "I like to look at it as Bobby was willing to come back not that I was willing to hire him back. He's been really good for us."