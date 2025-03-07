Credit Calipari for Great Coaching Job in Tough First Year
There is a lot to like about this Arkansas basketball team. Before everyone fires back about unmet expectations, inconsistency, and a disappointing record, let me explain.
The Razorbacks are collectively playing their best ball of the season. Individually, it's obvious every player has improved since the first game four months ago.
Arkansas has won six of its last 10 with three of the losses coming against teams that were ranked in the top eight.
They won two of the last three without leading scorer and rebounder Adou Thiero. They won seven of 12 since second leading scorer and assist leader Boogie Fland was lost due to thumb surgery.
Somehow, they've hung together, stayed tight, kept believing in each other. It's clear they've got each other's back, and credit for that goes to one guy above all others.
Which is why I offer this for all to ponder: This is one of John Calipari's best coaching jobs. The record doesn't reflect that. The ranking sure doesn't. And neither are up to his standards.
Still, I dare say not many would've guided the Razorbacks to this point, where they are poised to close the regular season with four wins in their last five games and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
To claim this is one of Calipari's best coaching jobs is a mouthful since the first line of his resume is "Hall of Famer with more wins than any active coach."
Many of you, most perhaps, are screaming at your screen about now. To answer the obvious question, no I have not become one of those dreaded "homer" sports writers. And no, I haven't become soft in my advancing years.
I realize much was expected of Calipari and his team that includes a quartet of 5-star recruits (Fland, D.J. Wagner, Karter Knox, Billy Richmond III), arguably the top portal transfer (Johnell Davis), a second team All-SEC and SEC Defensive team transfer (Jonas Aidoo), and two rising stars (Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic).
Oh, don't forget Trevon Brazile, the lone returning scholarship Razorback who outplayed them all with an inspired performance in Tuesday's impressive upset win at Vanderbilt.
Shoot, all nine guys will play pro ball somewhere. NBA teams have prepared a report on all nine Hogs originally in Calipari's rotation. Several of them are on speed dial with those pro scouts.
Yes, they were ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press preseason poll. Yes, they were picked a few spots higher in the SEC than a tie for 11th, although they might climb into a tie for ninth by beating Mississippi State Saturday.
Still, after whipping preseason No. 1 Kansas in an exhibition game -- even though the Jayhawks were missing their best player -- most figured Arkansas was a good bet to reach the Sweet 16. Not now.
At this point, Hog fans simply hope their heroes win Saturday, get at least one in the SEC Tournament, and another in the Big Dance. Most Razorback rooters would consider that a good ending to this surprising season.
But if it's true that all nine Hogs will get paid to play after college, I hear many of you asking a valid question: Why is Arkansas sporting a mediocre record of 18-12 and just 7-10 in the SEC?
Why did the Razorbacks start 0-5 in the SEC and attract a ton of national attention, all for the wrong reasons?
Most common adjectives for Calipari two months ago were words we won't print. Many fans suggested he was over the hill, his schemes outdated and stale, his enthusiasm and energy drained.
As a team, the Hogs were:
Disappointing.
Disastrous.
Downright discouraging.
But, as we came to learn, they were also:
Determined.
Dedicated.
Dogged.
And potentially a dangerous foe in the post-season, the team many don't want to face. Chalk that turnaround up to Coach Cal.
Despite injuries, a few humiliating losses, and woeful inconsistency, Coach Cal remained positive. He mostly praised his players, chided when necessary, and challenged them more and more as games became increasingly important.
He won't get a single vote for coach of the year, and shouldn't. But Coach Cal proved, at least to me, that he's still the guy who led three other schools to the Final Four and won a national title.
He's still got the desire, that extreme self-confidence, and that innate ability and personality to back his players, and they love him for it.