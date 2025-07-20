Pittman identifies why Hogs have fallen short in close games
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —The only thing hotter than the dog days of summer is the from a national standpoint is Arkansas coach Sam Pittman's coaching hot seat.
Unless Pittman is putting on very good front, there is no way he believes his job is on the line when he feels so passionately about a special season taking place at Arkansas.
It's been talked about all offseason, but was reiterated at SEC Media Days, that the Razorbacks first five games will dictate how good their 2025 season can be. FCS opponent Alabama A&M and Arkansas State provide opportunities for cohesion while games at Ole Miss, Memphis and a home against Notre Dame can improve the Hogs' national perception.
"We have a great opportunity," Pittman said Thursday at SEC Media Days. "A lot of hard games in there, especially where you play them, the venues and all that.
"But, at the same time we have a great opportunity. It's not all about who you're playing, but they have to play the Arkansas Razorbacks, too. We've got a really good football team, top 10 in offense [last year], we're better on defense and our special teams are solid."
One major mark against the Razorbacks last season were its -8 turnover margin last season, ranking No. 112 nationally. Plenty of times last season, Arkansas players were careless with the football which resulted in 30 total fumbles while losing 14 of those.
Quarterback Taylen Green led the team with 12 fumbles with five lost and another nine interceptions. He is regarded as Arkansas' leader of the offense and will be depended upon to avoid mental lapses this fall.
"We've got to learn how to finish games, and to me its all about turnovers," Pittman said. "Right now, if we can get more, it's not just about the offense turning it over. We have to get more and we can take care of the ball better, which I believe that we can.
"We all understand the offense a little bit better. We could have a very special season."
One glaring mark against Pittman's tenure is his record in one possession games, going 7-17 since taking over the Razorbacks in 2020. It's obvious that he knows what it will take to get the Razorbacks to the eight, nine win threshold this season, but it's up to players to execute at a high level to do so.
Last season, Arkansas lost three games by one possession with opponents scoring 86 points off Razorbacks turnovers.
That's a staggering 27% of Arkansas' points allowed last season coming off a careless brand of football.
In Arkansas' three one score losses, Oklahoma State scored 18 points off turnovers (lost by eight), Texas A&M scored seven (lost by four) and Missouri scored 14 points (lost by seven).
Arkansas' sixth-year coach is a firm believer in his team going into the season despite all the chatter about close losses, turnovers and such.
"This is talking season, but this has nothing to do with what I'm saying," Pittman said. "Y'all know me. I think we've got a good football team. I think we've got a really good football team. We have our starting quarterback coming back. We're a big team. If you look at us, we're not small in any area. We're a fast team. We have wonderful leadership."
One issue the Razorbacks have suffered is the financial burden of building a competitive roster in the SEC. Pittman is 11-21 against SEC opponents since the inception of NIL ahead of the 2021 season.
He believes the new revenue sharing model can even things out a bit to allow Arkansas to reach expectations that haven't been met since the nine-win mark in 2021.
"When we were even, we went 4-20 to top 20 in two years," Pittman said. "I think the program has a chance to get back up to around those nine-plus wins than where we were before just simply because we have the finances to back that.
"We've got a good football team. We've got a good staff. We've got great facilities. We got a great state of fans at the University of Arkansas, the state of Arkansas. There's no reason we can't do it.
"If I was going to make an excuse, it would be financially is why we haven't done quite as well as where we were projected my first two years. But I think now with it being even, I look out that the Razorbacks are coming on."
We'll start to find out on Aug. 30 when the Razorbacks host Alabama A&M at 3:15 in game that will probably be really warm and sunny. The game will be televised on SEC Network.