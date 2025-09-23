Pittman knows ‘noise’ with Arkansas these days mainly questioning his status
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman spoke candidly Monday about the rising tension surrounding his football program after two consecutive losses decided in the final moments.
He called it "noise," but a growing amount of frans are waiting for news bigger than that.
That sound Pittman is referring to is folks wanting him fired. Whether that's right or wrong isn't the point, but it is what a lot of people are talking about and putting on social media.
With the Razorbacks (2-2) set to host Notre Dame in the first‐ever meeting between the two schools, Pittman emphasized that turning things around is going to require a renewed defensive effort, fewer turnovers and steadier mental focus.
A lot of time he sounded like someone simply hoping for a miracle.
After close losses to Ole Miss (41-35) and Memphis (32-31), Pittman said the external pressure is unmistakable.
“You look at this week and of course there’s a lot more noise now around the program than even there was after last week,” he said.
He said everyone involved with the program — coaches, players — must “shake off” distractions, especially against a high‐profile opponent like Notre Dame.
“We have an opportunity. The only way we can win people (over) that don't believe in us … is to win ball games, and that's really the bottom line,” Pittman said.
Defensive struggles: Fundamentals over scheme
Defensively, Arkansas is facing serious issues. They shouldn't be anything new to folks paying attention to the first three games.
Even Alabama A&M in the opener hit big plays. They just didn't have have the depth or talent to do much with it.
In giving up 290 rushing yards vs. Memphis, including a 64-yard run that flipped momentum late, the Razorbacks were exposed for missed tackles, lack of aggression, and mental lapses.
Pittman didn’t sugar-coat it: “We didn’t run to the football and we didn’t tackle well,” he said. “We had more missed assignments offensively … We obviously had more turnovers than we have had.”
Arkansas tried simplifying the defensive approach after the Ole Miss loss. As I said that won't fix it.
The Hogs spent a week emphasizing basics, letting players make reads, getting calls in earlier, but the results against Memphis show scheme alone won’t fix deeper issues.
It wasn't hard to get the impression they just simply weren't focused or actually cared. You wonder if something's going on we don't know about (and I haven't heard a thing in that area).
Turnovers and mental mistakes
Turnovers continue to be the biggest problem Arkansas’s recent losses. In both Ole Miss and Memphis games, Arkansas was in position to win but committed costly mistakes.
Fumbles inside the opponent’s 25 and miscues in the closing minutes have led to both losses. Guessing the odds on that happening are too big to even think about.
The over-reaction to quarterback Taylen Green's big numbers may have helped create expectations that were unrealistic.
“We're either fatigued or we weren’t playing hard enough, or both,” Pittman said when discussing especially the defensive collapse vs. Memphis.
Maybe Sam might want to pick one or the other. Nothing he has said since Saturday afternoon has done much to give people hope.
All these options sound like he has no business being the coach.
These mental errors, more than any schematic discrepancy, are what Pittman says need correction if the Razorbacks are to respond well against a Notre Dame squad that has shown a lot of offensive firepower.
Notre Dame preview and stakes
The Razorbacks open their home schedule with a rare and historically significant matchup as Notre Dame comes to Fayetteville for the first time in program history.
Notre Dame (1-2) enters following a 56-30 win over Purdue. The Fighting Irish offense has produced explosively; the Arkansas defense, meanwhile, has allowed over 400 yards per game in recent outings.
For Arkansas, the stakes are high.
A win could re-energize the fan base and provide much-needed validation after two heartbreaking losses. A loss, however, might intensify scrutiny over Pittman’s performance. He has been under pressure for several seasons, and 2025 was viewed by many as a make-or-break year.
If it turns out to be a blowout loss all bets are off.
Looking ahead: What must change
To reverse the downward spiral, Arkansas must:
- Reduce turnovers and execute better in critical moments.
- Improve physicality and tackling — run to the ball.
- Find consistency defensively, especially in stopping big plays and late game drives.
If Pittman’s team can address those areas, the matchup with Notre Dame could be more competitive than its 2-2 record suggests.
Key takeaways
- Arkansas has lost back-to-back one-score games under Pittman, bringing criticism and concern about the program’s direction.
- Defensive lapses, missed tackles and turnovers are recurring themes; scheme tweaks haven’t fully addressed the underlying execution issues.
- Notre Dame presents both a challenge and a chance: a marquee opponent in its first meeting with Arkansas, offering a possible turning point.