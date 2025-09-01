Pittman asks for more production from Razorbacks' defensive line
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Coach Sam Pittman admitted throughout training camp that Arkansas was thin along the defensive line. Then defensive tackle David Oke suffered a knee injury during the second week, turning a situation that was already not ideal more dire.
Pittman confirmed Monday that Oke will be out for a second straight week against Arkansas State and said that there "is a possibility" that he could be back for the team's SEC opener on the road against Ole Miss in two weeks.
Arkansas felt the effects of the lack of depth, managing just two sacks against an FCS team in Alabama A&M and none in the first half. The Hogs did everything possible to shore up the defensive line before the game, including moving defensive tackle Keyshawn Blackstock from offense to defense, but he played just 11 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Pittman admitted Monday that for the caliber of opponent, the team's lack of production is a concern heading into a game against Arkansas State, which did not allow a sack in its 42-24 win over Southeast Missouri State, aided by the escapablity of dual-threat quarterback Jaylen Raynor.
"We saw some flashes," Pittman said. " Flashes aren't enough. We've got to be physical. We got to knock people back. Some things that — and [Alabama A&M's] line was big, I'll give them credit there — but I didn't feel the disruption from the front seven that we should have had, respectfully, with Alabama A&M."
Cam Ball, a team captain and the only player along the defensive line who played all 38 snaps that the first team defense played before the back-ups came in, admitted that even during their flashes of good moments, there are still teaching moments for the rest of the season.
"We can even critique how we got those sacks or how we can get to them quicker," Ball said postgame. "There’s just always room for improvement in whatever we do."
The linebackers also got called out by Pittman in his opening statements as a group that left plenty to be desired. This is surprising because this was expected to be the most experienced and productive group on the defensive side of the ball.
Linebacker Xavian Sorey had just one tackle and was the lowest graded player on defense in his 31 snaps (35.6), per PFF. It's the lowest tackle total for Sorey in a Razorback uniform after he led the team with 99 tackles a year ago. Sorey is returning from an injury that forced him to miss both closed-door scrimmages.
"We need more production," Pittman said. "When you look at there and you look at the linebackers, we're not playing downhill. We've got to do some more things because we do have guys that can run in there, but they've got to play better. They've got to get in the right gaps, that's the simplest answer."
Kickoff between Arkansas and Arkansas State is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed on SEC Network+/ESPN+.