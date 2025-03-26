Pittman Feels Better About Hogs' Defense Midway Through Spring Practice
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman expressed some concern on the defensive side of the football before spring practice began about the lack of the unit's depth.
Apparently, the coaching staff might have unintentionally skewed its actual depth chart as seven of its 22 transfer portal signees play defense. There's still time for the Razorbacks' coaching staff to even the depth up, but the plus is it has provided Pittman time to evaluate who he has and needs this summer.
"Quincy Rhodes, Ian Geffrard and Danny Saili, those are three guys that I think, they didn’t play a lot [last year] but those three are as improved as anyone that we have on the team," PIttman said March 20. "They’ve done a really good job in there. Obviously, we’re without Cam and David Oke inside [due to injuries].
Arkansas is in desperate need of developing depth in the secondary this offseason. The unit has been hampered this spring with the injury bug as Cincinnati transfer Jordan Young continues his recovery.
The Razorbacks added Quentavius Scandrett (Eastern Michigan), Caleb Wooden (Auburn) and Kani Walker (Oklahoma) during the winter portal period. Pittman has been pleased with the defensive backs' desire to work and get better after finishing No. 111 nationally in pass coverage last season.
First year cornerback signee Keshawn Davilla was one of the top ranked prospects coming out of the JUCO ranks this cycle as the No. 1 player at his position, No. 6 overall nationally, according to 247sports. Pittman said the Northwest Mississippi Community College athlete is fighting for a spot in the rotation.
"Yeah, I like him, and I think he’s done a good job," Pittman said. "Obviously, he’s battling with those other corners, but I think we hit on him. I like him. He’s really, really fast. As we continue to go, I look for him to get better and better, which we really have done that. Our defense has really improved I think over the last few days. I think the corners are part of the reason."
Sophomore cornerback Selman Bridges is another defender who's emerged early on this offseason. The Texas native didn't start last season, but was highly recruited out of high school and signed as the Razorbacks top recruit for the class of 2024.
"I’ll tell you a guy: Selman Bridges is getting better," Pittman said. "But, I think those guys that we hadn’t seen play a lot of ball, those are the ones that I feel like, hey, they’re gonna be OK if they’ll continue to improve."