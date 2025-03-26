Calipari Focused on Hogs, Not Wildcats Ahead of Sweet 16
SAN FRANCISCO — Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari made sure to tell everyone watching the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday morning that he doesn't particularly care what Kentucky is doing.
“No, not worried about [Kentucky],” Calipari said about his previous program March 25. “This season has been the most rewarding season I’ve had. Seasons where we won more games, national titles, Final Fours — I’ve had all those. But what this team has been through to survive it, it’s been as rewarding as any season.”
After spending 16 years in Lexington, it's only natural to think back to what could've been at points this year. Calipari is a coach who is driven to win and realizes if he doesn't place his complete focus on the task at hand then he can't trust his players to do the same.
"There's all these teams out there, okay, none of those matter to me," Calipari said March 16. "Only this little pod we're in of these four teams. And the reality of it is right now it's one team and don't watch other games because you get anxiety.."
Calipari's approach to the tournament is actually unique as he doesn't want his team, especially those without as much experience in the NCAA Tournament, to feel overwhelmed at possibilities.
"You go, 'Let's watch them because we may play them' and then they get beat," Calipari said. "Why waste your time? Worry about your little pod. That little corner, the very last one announced. That's all we've got worry about. And that's what I tell the players."
The Razorbacks are a much different team at this point than when they last played with all nine rotational pieces available. Forward Adou Thiero was sick, center Jonas Aidoo showed flashes, but was still thinking about his foot and the team would soon learn Boogie Fland would be sidelined with a thumb injury all while starting 0-5 in SEC play.
The SEC as a whole was the toughest it has ever been with 14 teams receiving NCAA Tournament bids with half of those moving on to the Sweet 16 which begins Thursday. Arkansas faced arguably the toughest road of any team remaining in the field with victories over No. 7 seed Kansas Jayhawks and No. 2 seed St. John's to advance to the second weekend.
"But, the whole point was, get in, it's the first year getting things established," Calipari told reporters March 16 after being selected for the NCAA Tournament. "Struggling early, and my teams have struggled early in the past, but not like that, because we haven’t played in a league like that and where schedule will dictate some of it."
Arkansas had to fight through the injuries and gauntlet of a schedule where every team, even last place South Carolina, can win on any given day. Calipari's team fought through injuries and mental fragility just to continue fighting for a national championship.
"But to stick together, to be in dark places yet overcome, to understand the battle that you have is with yourself, the life lessons that these kids take from this is really good," Calipari said.
Calipari will lead the Razorbacks in San Francisco Thursday night against No. 3 seed Texas Tech. Tipoff is set for 9:09 p.m. CT at the Golden State Warrior's Chase Center and will be broadcasted on TBS.