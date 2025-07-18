After Razorbacks deal with Arkansas State, no more Little Rock games
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman sounds like's fine with playing Arkansas State one time in Little Rock, but isn't wanting to make it an annual event.
"If we're going to play Arkansas State, I want to play 'em at home," Pittman said at SEC Media Days on Thursday. "Right now, under contract, we're in our last year at Little Rock. Whatever the governor decides.
"But right now we're in our last year at Little Rock. It would have to either be there or here. I'm not real interested in going over there and playing."
What he didn't say is that it really isn't anything against the Red Wolves. He sees no upside to a road trip over to Jonesboro that's longer than the wasted trip to play in delapidated War Memorial Stadium. He probably doesn't want to go there.
Nobody in Fayetteville really does, despite the public relations babble about how much they respect the history when that was the only way to get the biggest crowds to a Hogs game. Nostalgia is nothing more than looking at history and getting a warm, fuzzy feeling.
After growing up in the 1960's and early 1970's attending games there it was evident by the middle of the '70's that place was not in good shape structurally. Scary, really with some big cracks that are still there, but only wider the last time I looked.
Now they are finally giving ASU the chance they've been begging for years to get, but don't be shocked if it's a one-time thing in Little Rock.
"We've never played Arkansas State," Pittman said. "That should be exciting for both Arkansas State and the University of Arkansas. Butch [Red Wolves coach] Jones came up with an 8-5 season. He's doing a wonderful job over there. We should have that rivalry."
It's fine if they want to play the game, but it should be in Razorback Stadium. They can come over to Fayetteville, get a big check, get kicked sideways most of the time and make that long drive back to East Arkansas.
For those folks unfamiliar with the public highways in Arkansas, you can't get from Fayetteville to Jonesboro quickly or easily. You either go nearly to Little Rock, go east down I-40 and up I-49 or drive across north Arkansas which is nearly a career because it's not a straight or level path.
It's the second game in a stretch that will have 10 games with potential land mines.
"It never is easy," Pittman said. "I don't think you could have an easy schedule in the SEC. I just don't think it would happen. You could have easier, but the word 'easy' and nothing left on the back end of it never happens in the SEC."
That will be for the future. For now there's one more game to be played in Little Rock, everybody can suffer through what will probably be scorching heat at a 4 p.m. start.
If you're sitting on the east side at War Memorial, my sympathies for you. It's probably a good idea to go ahead and load up now on the sunscreen and have a good pair of sunglasses.