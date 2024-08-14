Pittman's Sense of Calm for Razorbacks in Fifth Year at Helm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman enters his fifth season as the person in charge of the Razorbacks. According to him, he's changed his governing style from more authoriitorian to diplomatic.
"I have more patience than I used to have," Pittman said in July. "I’m not as dictatorship as I used to be. I think I’ve learned a little bit that way."
However, people who have worked under Pittman, there's a sense of calm that is required to be a head coach that rubs off on the rest of the staff.
"He’s a deep thinker," Williams said. "He just doesn’t react. So when I watch him I see how he kind of puts things together in his mind, different situations, on the field, off the field."
It's a mentality that Williams tries to adapt himself, gaining a new perspective from being in the box instead of on the sideline in his first season as defensive coordinator for Arkansas.
"I try not to be emotionally inconsistent," Williams said. "I’m like this [moving his hand in a flat line gesture]. I try to be anyway."
It's helped Williams set a set a standard for the defense that hopes to continue to improve that went from one of the worst defenses nationally to middle of the pack in the SEC in the first year after the coordinator change.
"Just being greedy," Williams said. "Don't leave any meat on the bone. The great defenses just go out there and just be greedy. They want it all."
For a coaching staff under immense pressure, a sense of serenity has taken over the mentality as opening kickoff is just 15 days away against UAPB. The game is slated for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
HOGS FEED:
