Razorbacks Could Benefit from In-State Decommitment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks witnessed a significant in-state decommitment Tuesday afternoon. Newport running back Kiandrea Barker withdrew his verbal pledge to Penn State just before the start of his senior season.
After returning to Arkansas, the former Beebe standout transferred down the road to 3A Conference member Newport for his senior year. The 5-11, 185 pound tailback didn’t play as a junior after he transferred to play at The Woodlands which could be a reason for his prospect evaluation hovered around the 3-star range.
Barker is the No. 738 ranked prospect in the nation, No. 55 among running backs and No. 8 player in Arkansas for this cycle, according to 247sports composite ranking. Here is what he said about his Tuesday decommitment announcement from the Nittany Lions via a X account post.
“At this time think it is best for me to decommit from Penn State,” Barker said via a post on his X account Tuesday afternoon. “I have been committed to Penn State for two years and feel that I should open up my recruitment.”
“I am still considering Penn State. However, I think it is best for me to see other places to compare considering I only took one official visit. I want to thank Penn State football and Coach [James] Franklin for their continued support.”
Barker boasts a total of 16 offers including an in-state opportunity with Arkansas. Colorado, USC, Florida State, Missouri, Auburn, SMU, TCU and Wisconsin as notable offers to this point.
While Barker backed off his commitment to Penn State, the Nittany Lions ought to remain in contention since he recently took an official visit to Happy Valley June 14. His only other official visit was spent at Arkansas onJune 4, which should give Arkansas a leg up on the field to land a second running back for the 2025 class.
