Razorbacks' Petrino Doing What He Does Best: Coaching Football
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is doing what he knows best, doing the stuff on the field, mainly working with the quarterbacks. It's rubbing off on the players.
"[Petrino has been] way more [than the hype]," quarterback Taylen Green said.
Fellow coaches have also marveled at finally being able to see Petrino in action after hearing so much about him from afar. Offensive line coach Eric Mateos has seen the improvement.
"The biggest thing that stands out to me is just how good he is with those quarterbacks," Mateos said about Petrino, who is in charge of the entire offense. "They are on top of it."
Petrino is focused exclusively on the on-field product, leaving all of the NIL and off the field duties squarely in the hands of Pittman, striking a slightly different tone than when he was first hired in November.
"Coach [Sam] Pittman works really hard at it," Petrino said. 'The organizations that we have around him and Hunter work really hard on it. That allows me to coach football. I'm excited about just coaching football and being in the meeting rooms with the quarterbacks"
It's similar to the role that he had at Texas A&M, except with full reigns on how the offense functions without having to worry about the finacial element of college football, after indicating he might take a more active role earlier.
"Assistant coaches knew nothing [at Texas A&M]," Petrino said in November. "We weren’t involved in any part of the NIL. I didn’t know what anybody on the team got, or didn’t get. So I haven’t paid enough attention to it yet. I got some work to do. "
The players are reaping the benefits of his attention to detail, trying to eliminate Green's weaknesses and getting him to form better habits and just his entire physical skill set.
"I feel like he does a great job in individuals of concentrating on the fundamentals," Green said. "He always tells us that it starts with footwork and with him saying 'don’t throw at 6-foot-3, be 6-foot-6, use all of my frame to throw.' Since just the warmups, he tells me every single time when I don't do it and just making it a habit. I’m strict about the fundamentals. "
It's the best course of action for all parties involved, hopefully leading to more wins on the field.
"I think that's the most fun I have all day long is in the meeting room with the quarterbacks," Petrino said.
The team now has just 16 days until opening kickoff against UAPB 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
