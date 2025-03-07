Lack of Defensive Numbers Not Keeping Pittman Awake at Night
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman opened up the official start of spring practice with a 40-minute press conference with media members Thursday.
A lot of questions were answered extensively sharing how pleased he is about total team additions. Once again, Arkansas replaces half its roster and is happy with the additions out of the portal.
Coaches won't know exactly what they have in shells as early practices can show only so much physicality. What new and returning players put on display is how much homework they have done this offseason to execute Arkansas' scheme on each side of the ball.
"There’s no question in my mind we have [improved] offensively," Pittman said to begin his first spring press conference. "Now, offensively you can do a little bit more, you can see a little bit more in t-shirts and shorts."
Pittman said his roster shouldn't need extra bodies on offense, but will on defense. Not that he lacks belief in Arkansas' ability to field an improved defense, but he suggested the defense may not be nearly as deep as the offense at the moment.
"Defensively, I think we just don’t have as many guys that we do offensively, we’re not as deep," Pittman said. "I think in April we need to add another big [defensive tackle] or two inside. Then, secondary-wise, we need to add some guys there, too. Not saying that I don’t think we can be good with the ones there defensively, I just don’t know that we, we don’t know enough about them to know if we’ve got depth or not, to be honest with you."
With starting defensive tackle Cam Ball out this spring following elbow surgery, Arkansas will have only four healthy bigs on the inside which is an extremely low considering the program carried six last season. The positive of Ball on the mend gives Pittman and his staff a chance to see promising tackles such as Ian Geffrard and Danny Saili earn more reps in practice.
"Somebody's got to pop," Pittman said. "Ball won't be out there, so there's two-fold there. Number one, we know he can't get hurt in the spring and he's going to be a better player because he'll have a healthy elbow, and then we're going to give some opportunities to some other guys. Geffrard is a guy that's got to come on and do something. I've been really happy with Saili too."
Arkansas' secondary is also in need of major help after a season to forget in 2024. Only two regular contributors return in Jaheim Singletary and Larry Worth, along with with promising redshirt freshman Selman Bridges, are back along with Miguel Mitchell poised to crack the rotation after missing much of last season with an injury.
The Razorbacks added Jordan Young (Cincinnati), Quentavius Scardett (Eastern Michigan), Kani Walker (Oklahoma), Caleb Wooden (Auburn) and Keshawn Davilla (JUCO) who all have wealth of experience and production in their respective careers. Co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and first year defensive back coach Nick Perry will attempt to completely turn around the pass defense that ranked No. 111 at just under 247 yards per game.
"We just don't need a guy, we need help," Pittman said of his defensive numbers. "We'll see what we have but going into today, I would say a couple of inside guys and then whomever in the back end. Now, our numbers are skewed. We’ve got a lot more offensive guys on the team right now than we do defensive, so we've got to get those kind of evened up a little bit."