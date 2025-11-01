Plenty to peek before, after Hogs' game, but not during today's showdown with Bulldogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Boy, did the SEC blow it in scheduling this week. Actually, ESPN is the one that sets the windows and times, but the prime 2:30 p.m. SEC slot that has dominated college football for decades is left seriously lacking this weekend while the premiere game, No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Texas tries to battle for dominance of the morning hours.
Fortunately for SEC ratings, the Big Ten scheduled Penn State at No. 1 Ohio State for its usual prized 11 a.m. slot. That would have been a big game at the beginning of the season, but now, without James Franklin at the helm for the Nittany Lions just months after multiple playoff wins and being a play away from competing for the national title, Penn State is in the dumps.
The good news for Arkansas fans is there is no need to tear themselves away from the Hogs' game at 3 p.m. against Mississippi State, not that a lot of them will actually be watching. They will be able to watch their adopted child, Vanderbilt, face rival on the Razorbacks side only, Texas, in what will be a tougher game than thought previously with the prospect of the Longhorns being quick to play their back-up quarterback.
So, whether Arkansas fans wish to watch their beloved Hogs or simply need a distraction for the weekend, here are the games that appear to be most promising. Those who can't stomach seeing the Hogs anymore can catch the early game, spend quality time with the family in the afternoon, and then report back to the recliner for what should be a mildly interesting evening.
11 a.m.
No. 9 Vanderbilt @ No. 20 Texas, ABC
Texas is used to playing games that are supposed to be major attractions at this time from its years in the Big 12, which is a built-in advantage. There was concern quarterback Arch Manning would miss the game because of concussion protocol and a lack of practice during the week.
It's still possible last week's hero, Matthew Caldwell, gets into the game, which would be bad news for Vanderbilt. Either way, the Commodores' trifecta of quarterback Diego Pavia, tight end Eli Stowers and running back Sedrick Alexander are locked in on making it to Atlanta to play for the SEC championship and securing up a College Football Playoff berth.
With Auburn and Kentucky waiting in the wings, neither of which may have their coaches when they face Vandy, that leaves Texas as the only possible speed bump before the season finale against Tennessee.
No. 10 Miami @ SMU, ESPN
Technically Miami and SMU are both still in the hunt for the ACC championship, although this would serve as an elimination game with an undefeated Georgia Tech having a few games against the dregs of the ACC and Georgia left on the schedule outside of a potential hiccup against Pitt.
For Arkansas fans, an SMU loss at home, despite it being against the nation's No. 10 team, would immediately put Rhett Lashlee on the hot seat in Dallas. Well over a $100 million went into getting the Mustangs in position to compete for the playoffs each year and the men and women behind that money aren't going to be thrilled about a season that would feature at least four losses against such a weak schedule.
Because of that, anticipate an offensive barn burner at Ford Stadium.
Navy @ North Texas, ESPN 2
A lot of people are probably curious as to why this game is on the list, but they can be forgiven. That's because this AAC showdown features the leader of the most powerful Group of Five conference, undefeated Navy, on the road to face a 7-1 North Texas team that happens to be led by Arkansas coaching candidate and last remaining apple on the Mike Leach coaching tree, Eric Morris (NOT RELATED TO CHAD MORRIS).
The winner of this game gains an inside track toward prying that final guaranteed College Football Playoff spot from of the cold, ranked hands of Memphis in the AAC championship game.
6:30 p.m.
No. 18 Oklahoma @ No. 14 Tennessee, ABC
Arkansas fans might want to check this out if for no other reason than seeing if former Hogs receiver Isaiah Sategna can have another career game in a single half like he did in a loss to Ole Miss last week when he had over 120 yards in the first two quarters alone.
It's not likely the College Football Playoffs are in the cards for either of these teams, but the ride takes an abrupt stop for the loser of this game. Tennessee, being the higher ranked of the two, has an outside shot, but not only would the Vols need to hold off the Sooners, but also have to hope Vanderbilt is still highly touted enough by the season finale to bump their way into the Top 11.
They have no other quality wins available with New Mexico State and Florida sandwiched in between. Meanwhile, Oklahoma would not only have to beat Tennessee in Knoxville, but also a heavily thirsty for revenge No. 4 Alabama on the road, before hosting No. 19 Missouri and LSU to close the season.
No. 23 USC @ Nebraska, NBC
The only path to the playoffs for either of these two is to get into the Big Ten championship game, which is unlikely with Ohio State and Indiana appearing to be solid locks. However, stranger things have happened, but not for the loser of this game.
9:15 p.m.
No. 17 Cincinnati @ No. 24 Utah, ESPN
Quick! Which team is running away with the Big 12?
Don't feel bad for not knowing, and understand you're Top 10% in college football if you at least knew it's neither of these teams. That honor goes to BYU.
However, it's not the regular season champion who goes to the playoffs. That will be the winner of the Big 12 championship game.
Both teams officially have a chance to get in, although Utah's path is much murkier than it is for second place Cincinnati. The Bearcats are technically tied with the Cougars for the league lead, but at 7-1 are viewed as less than undefeated BYU.
The first of what is expected to be a pair of games between the Big 12 leaders will take place in two weeks, but not if Utah can pull the upset. That will open a path up for Texas Tech and its trust fund players unless the Utes' prayers are answered and inexplicable things happen to the tortillaless Red Raiders on the football field over the next few weeks.