SEC Tournament Seeds, Match-Ups Finalized for Nashville

Well, the regular season is officially over and after the long grind of the season, the Arkansas Razorbacks have rewarded themselves with the absolute most time off possible.

The Hogs defeated Missouri in an 11 a.m. game Saturday morning, and, as things unfolded across the league it immediately became clear the Hogs will be the last team to play its first game of the SEC Tournament.

Arkansas will have until 8:30 p.m. Friday to rest up its roster. Here is where each team landed when all was said and done.

#1 Seed Florida

The road to the tournament championship definitely runs through the Gators. The gap between the defending national champions and the rest of the league is significant.

Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, that means having to face Florida before the finals. The good news is that also means Arkansas can get a win under its belt, then a good practice experience against a big athletic backcourt with an opportunity to get a little extra rest before the NCAA Tournament if the Hogs still can't solve the puzzle.

#2 Seed Alabama

Had the Razorbacks somehow held on during the double-overtime game in Tuscaloosa this would have been Arkansas, but that's not how it worked out. The Tide took down Auburn to close the season and lock down runner-up, putting the Pearl family dynasty firmly on the hot seat in the process.

#3 Seed Arkansas

The Razorbacks stole the dream of Missouri jumping up into this spot, and for those who weren't listening closely to the broadcast and may have missed it, star guard Darius Acuff was missing from the line-up.

The biggest thing Arkansas learned is it can beat a middle level NCAA Tournament team without Acuff if the Hogs find themselves in a jam in the postseason.

#4 Seed Vanderbilt

The Commodores have been quite the enigma this season, but there was nothing confusing about what needed to be done to lock in the fourth seed or how it was going to happen.

Vandy simply had to knock off Tennessee and for that to take place, guard play and pesky was on the menu. The season ending injury to guard Duke Miles several weeks ago likely keeps the Commodores from winning the SEC Tourney, but guard Tyler Tanner is good enough to always keep Vanderbilt in the hunt.

Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: 9-seed Kentucky vs. 16-seed LSU, 11:30 a.m. on SEC Network

9-seed Kentucky vs. 16-seed LSU, 11:30 a.m. on SEC Network Game 2: 12-seed Auburn vs. 13-seed Mississippi State, 2 p.m. on SEC Network

12-seed Auburn vs. 13-seed Mississippi State, 2 p.m. on SEC Network Game 3: 10-seed Texas vs. 15-seed Ole Miss, 6 p.m. on SEC Network

10-seed Texas vs. 15-seed Ole Miss, 6 p.m. on SEC Network Game 4:11-seed Oklahoma vs. 14-seed South Carolina, 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Thursday, March 12

Game 5: 8-seed Missouri vs. Game 1 winner, 11:30 a.m. on SEC Network

8-seed Missouri vs. Game 1 winner, 11:30 a.m. on SEC Network Game 6: 5-seed Tennessee vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m. on SEC Network

5-seed Tennessee vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m. on SEC Network Game 7: 7-seed Georgia vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m. on SEC Network

7-seed Georgia vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m. on SEC Network Game 8: 6-seed Texas A&M vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Friday, March 13

Game 9: 1-seed Florida vs. Game 3 winner, 12 p.m. on ESPN

1-seed Florida vs. Game 3 winner, 12 p.m. on ESPN Game 10: 4-seed Vanderbilt vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN Game 11: 2-seed Alabama vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. on SEC Network

vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. on SEC Network Game 12: 3-seed Arkansas vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, March 14

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 12 p.m. on ESPN Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, March 15

Championship Game: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 12 p.m. on ESPN

