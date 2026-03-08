SEC Tournament Seeds, Match-Ups Finalized for Nashville
In this story:
Well, the regular season is officially over and after the long grind of the season, the Arkansas Razorbacks have rewarded themselves with the absolute most time off possible.
The Hogs defeated Missouri in an 11 a.m. game Saturday morning, and, as things unfolded across the league it immediately became clear the Hogs will be the last team to play its first game of the SEC Tournament.
Arkansas will have until 8:30 p.m. Friday to rest up its roster. Here is where each team landed when all was said and done.
#1 Seed Florida
The road to the tournament championship definitely runs through the Gators. The gap between the defending national champions and the rest of the league is significant.
Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, that means having to face Florida before the finals. The good news is that also means Arkansas can get a win under its belt, then a good practice experience against a big athletic backcourt with an opportunity to get a little extra rest before the NCAA Tournament if the Hogs still can't solve the puzzle.
#2 Seed Alabama
Had the Razorbacks somehow held on during the double-overtime game in Tuscaloosa this would have been Arkansas, but that's not how it worked out. The Tide took down Auburn to close the season and lock down runner-up, putting the Pearl family dynasty firmly on the hot seat in the process.
#3 Seed Arkansas
The Razorbacks stole the dream of Missouri jumping up into this spot, and for those who weren't listening closely to the broadcast and may have missed it, star guard Darius Acuff was missing from the line-up.
The biggest thing Arkansas learned is it can beat a middle level NCAA Tournament team without Acuff if the Hogs find themselves in a jam in the postseason.
#4 Seed Vanderbilt
The Commodores have been quite the enigma this season, but there was nothing confusing about what needed to be done to lock in the fourth seed or how it was going to happen.
Vandy simply had to knock off Tennessee and for that to take place, guard play and pesky was on the menu. The season ending injury to guard Duke Miles several weeks ago likely keeps the Commodores from winning the SEC Tourney, but guard Tyler Tanner is good enough to always keep Vanderbilt in the hunt.
Wednesday, March 11
- Game 1: 9-seed Kentucky vs. 16-seed LSU, 11:30 a.m. on SEC Network
- Game 2:12-seed Auburn vs. 13-seed Mississippi State, 2 p.m. on SEC Network
- Game 3:10-seed Texas vs. 15-seed Ole Miss, 6 p.m. on SEC Network
- Game 4:11-seed Oklahoma vs. 14-seed South Carolina, 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Thursday, March 12
- Game 5: 8-seed Missouri vs. Game 1 winner, 11:30 a.m. on SEC Network
- Game 6: 5-seed Tennessee vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m. on SEC Network
- Game 7: 7-seed Georgia vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m. on SEC Network
- Game 8: 6-seed Texas A&M vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Friday, March 13
- Game 9: 1-seed Florida vs. Game 3 winner, 12 p.m. on ESPN
- Game 10: 4-seed Vanderbilt vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Game 11: 2-seed Alabama vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. on SEC Network
- Game 12: 3-seed Arkansas vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday, March 14
- Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 12 p.m. on ESPN
- Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Sunday, March 15
Championship Game: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Hogs Feed
Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments.