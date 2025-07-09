Podcast host touts Hogs' Green among best quarterbacks in SEC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Get the hype train ready, it's talking season and wild takes are set to come from the four corners of America.
One list from That SEC Podcast host Mike Bratton includes Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green ranked No. 4 in the SEC for the 2025 season.
Of course, No. 1 belongs to South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, who was reportedly offered $8 million to up and leave the Gamecocks in the transfer portal.
No. 2 is Florida's DJ Lagway followed by LSU's Garrett Nussmeier at No. 3, none of whom come by any surprise to the average fan.
From a statistical point of view, ranking Green immediately behind each of them is direct belief in how good he can be under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino this fall.
Bratton endorsed Green as one of the most underrated quarterbacks not only in the SEC, but also the national stage. Ranking him ahead of presumed Texas Longhorns starter Arch Manning shows that substance over hype is more important in preseason takes.
"I think this guy's criminally underrated," Bratton said. "I think he's not getting talked about nationally enough. I think he's one of the best potential QBs in the country this season."
The spotlight certainly isn't the brightest in Fayetteville and it never really has been despite playing in the SEC. His co-host, "Cousin Shane" said if Green was on any other team in the nation, say a national title contender, he'd be talked about in a different light.
"I've been high on this kid for a while now just because I've seen the ceiling first-hand," Shane said. "They were in a lot of football games and I feel like they wouldn't have been in that situation if it weren't for him.
"If Ohio State had this kid right now in the locker room, he'd not only be starting, but we'd also be talking about them making a back-to-back run in the national championship."
Green totaled over 3,700 yards worth of offense with 23 touchdowns in his first season at Arkansas under Petrino. His decision to become a true student of the game and learn from his mistakes in 2024 will only pay off for his senior year and professional career.
"Taylen knows the offense," Petrino said during spring practice. "He’s much more comfortable in it. Last year, sometimes it was every day was a new day. New coverages, new blitzes, new this. Now, he understands defenses a whole lot better and that’ll allow him to operate our offense way better."
He struggled with the mental part of the game in several key moments last season with nine interceptions and 12 fumbles (five lost). Green is focused on playing his brand of football and cutting down mistakes going into his final year.
"I would say the first starts with the film room and getting on the same mode of understanding why I made the decision," Green said. "Not just watching the film and going to the next play, but understanding what made me make that decision or do those things.
"I feel like the more you know, the more the game slows down, but there’s going to be a lot of information I learn, especially in this offense, but I have to do a great job of filtering that information and simplifying it so I can just go out there and play my brand of football."