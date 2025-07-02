Position Analysis: Hogs look to be disruptive on defensive line
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A unit that needs to have as many fresh bodies possible, Arkansas has that advantage as it prepares for the 2025 season.
While they have depth at the position, quality depth is essential and Arkansas doesn't quite have those proven guys going into the season.
How's the inside look?
Redshirt senior Cam Ball is the most tenured defensive lineman on the roster and has improved each season while he's been with the program. The 6-foot-5, 310 pound Georgian has recorded 111 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles in his career.
Ball underwent elbow surgery following the season which forced him to miss spring ball, but is expected to return in time for fall camp.
His absence has allowed other nose guards to earn more first team reps which is valuable moving forward.
"I’ve been put into the fire way more [this spring]," defensive tackle Ian Geffrard said in March. "But I’ll say that with Cam Ball being out, he’s like another coach pretty much.
"The snap counts are really good. Personally, I like the number of snaps that I’m getting. From there it’s just about everybody else and seeing if we can get more numbers for everybody else who needs them or what we think will be best to put on the field."
Geffrard certainly has the size of an excellent run stopper at 6-foot-5, 382 pounds, but has trimmed his body down to become more agile at the point of attack.
He is poised for a breakout season as a redshirt sophomore, recording 13 tackles and two tackles for loss in 2024.
After arriving at Arkansas "a biscuit shy of 400 pounds," according to Sam Pittman a few years ago, Geffrard has trimmed his body fat percentage and lost over 25 pounds during the offseason.
"I came in at 397, but even then my composition was like way off the charts," Geffrard said. "Now it’s definitely much better than what it used to be. My body fat percentage I’d say was like 32% body fat. So that’s where I’m at right now.
"Me and Coach Sowders are still working, still working to get it down. The goal is to be about 370 by maybe the end of spring ball."
Replacing Landon Jackson
With Landon Jackson pursuing opportunities in the NFL at Buffalo, it opens a door for a former 4-star edge rusher like Quincy Rhodes to take a stranglehold of the position.
"[Landon] definitely left a mark, just for me coming on up," Rhodes said. "He definitely taught me a lot, so I’m really just trying to leave his footprints as he left for me in a good way."
Rhodes recorded a modest 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack as a sophomore, but wants to take lessons learned from Jackson to "lock in" and become a force in the SEC.
"[Jackson] definitely taught me more technique-wise and understanding the game more," Rhodes said. "That definitely played a [role], especially going into my junior year.
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams is high on Rhodes while encouraging him to be himself instead of a replica of Jackson.
"I don’t see it as pressure," Williams said of Rhodes stepping up in Jackson's spot. "We play football. He’s talented enough, he has the right attitude. Landon is Landon. Landon is going to play on Sunday’s and Lord-willing, Quincy will as well. I think Quincy has to be the best version of himself. Any time you try to be someone else, you just rob the gift of the Good Lord gave you. Man be yourself.
"He can only be Quincy, Landon can be Landon. You just try not to be someone else. Man, go play football, and then every mistake he makes belongs to me and the coaching staff. It’s his effort and stupid penalties. If he don't do right on the play, I didn't coach it right. So now it takes all the pressure off of him and just go. Looking for him to continue to grow."
Somewhere behind Rhodes are a pair of second year defensive ends, Charlie Collins and Kavion Henderson, who both signed with Arkansas as 4-star prospects in the 2024 class.
Collins played mostly special teams last season, recording just two tackles in 13 games last season. For Henderson, he saw action in just one game last season in the season opening victory against Pine Bluff in Little Rock.
Their potential emergence will be key to just how good Arkansas can be along the defensive front this season given how little experience the Razorbacks have on the edges.
"They’re definitely improving," Rhodes said of Collins and Henderson. "They’re in the same position I was my freshman year going into my sophomore year, just understanding the game more and mentally locking in on the game technique-wise, so they’re definitely improving every day."
Arkansas also has a few transfer options on the edges with Ken Talley (Michigan State), Phillip Lee (Troy) and Justus Boone (Florida).
"Boone has this tendency of standing up before plays [at Florida], but it was like a couple tweaks and stuff that we had to take out," Geffrard said. "So now he has to put his hand in the dirt. But other than that, you can always work on stuff. It's a good start to where we could be when the season starts."
Analysis
There's certainly depth at the position, but quality depth will determine the ceiling of how good the Razorbacks defensive front can truly be.
They need to be disruptive in order to trim down on coverage issues in the passing game after giving up 242 yards per game, which ranked No. 108 nationally.
The big question mark is who will step up on the opposite side of Rhodes in a battle that's wide open.
It's clear that defensive line coach Deke Adams has the personnel talent-wise with seven former 4-star recruits, respectively.
Without a clear defensive scheme implemented, it gives Williams a chance to be different and adapt each week to the type of offense his group is expected to play that week.
While players will have to be at the top of their game, offensive coordinators will be scratching their heads at what is next.