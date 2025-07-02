All Hogs

Position Analysis: Hogs look to be disruptive on defensive line

Razorbacks have plenty of bodies, question of quality of depth remains

Jacob Davis

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Cam Ball during drills at summer practice Wednesday on the outdoor practice field in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Cam Ball during drills at summer practice Wednesday on the outdoor practice field in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A unit that needs to have as many fresh bodies possible, Arkansas has that advantage as it prepares for the 2025 season.

While they have depth at the position, quality depth is essential and Arkansas doesn't quite have those proven guys going into the season.

How's the inside look?

Redshirt senior Cam Ball is the most tenured defensive lineman on the roster and has improved each season while he's been with the program. The 6-foot-5, 310 pound Georgian has recorded 111 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles in his career.

Ball underwent elbow surgery following the season which forced him to miss spring ball, but is expected to return in time for fall camp.

His absence has allowed other nose guards to earn more first team reps which is valuable moving forward.

"I’ve been put into the fire way more [this spring]," defensive tackle Ian Geffrard said in March. "But I’ll say that with Cam Ball being out, he’s like another coach pretty much.

"The snap counts are really good. Personally, I like the number of snaps that I’m getting. From there it’s just about everybody else and seeing if we can get more numbers for everybody else who needs them or what we think will be best to put on the field."

Geffrard certainly has the size of an excellent run stopper at 6-foot-5, 382 pounds, but has trimmed his body down to become more agile at the point of attack.

He is poised for a breakout season as a redshirt sophomore, recording 13 tackles and two tackles for loss in 2024.

Razorbacks' massive defensive lineman Ian Geffrard during spring practice drills
Arkansas Razorbacks' massive defensive lineman Ian Geffrard during spring practice drills on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

After arriving at Arkansas "a biscuit shy of 400 pounds," according to Sam Pittman a few years ago, Geffrard has trimmed his body fat percentage and lost over 25 pounds during the offseason.

"I came in at 397, but even then my composition was like way off the charts," Geffrard said. "Now it’s definitely much better than what it used to be. My body fat percentage I’d say was like 32% body fat. So that’s where I’m at right now.

"Me and Coach Sowders are still working, still working to get it down. The goal is to be about 370 by maybe the end of spring ball."

Replacing Landon Jackson

With Landon Jackson pursuing opportunities in the NFL at Buffalo, it opens a door for a former 4-star edge rusher like Quincy Rhodes to take a stranglehold of the position.

"[Landon] definitely left a mark, just for me coming on up," Rhodes said. "He definitely taught me a lot, so I’m really just trying to leave his footprints as he left for me in a good way."

Rhodes recorded a modest 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack as a sophomore, but wants to take lessons learned from Jackson to "lock in" and become a force in the SEC.

Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson gets to Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson gets to Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart as he releases the ball in a 63-31 loss on Nov. 2, 2024, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Walt Beazley-Arkansas Communications

"[Jackson] definitely taught me more technique-wise and understanding the game more," Rhodes said. "That definitely played a [role], especially going into my junior year.

Defensive coordinator Travis Williams is high on Rhodes while encouraging him to be himself instead of a replica of Jackson.

"I don’t see it as pressure," Williams said of Rhodes stepping up in Jackson's spot. "We play football. He’s talented enough, he has the right attitude. Landon is Landon. Landon is going to play on Sunday’s and Lord-willing, Quincy will as well. I think Quincy has to be the best version of himself. Any time you try to be someone else, you just rob the gift of the Good Lord gave you. Man be yourself.

"He can only be Quincy, Landon can be Landon. You just try not to be someone else. Man, go play football, and then every mistake he makes belongs to me and the coaching staff. It’s his effort and stupid penalties. If he don't do right on the play, I didn't coach it right. So now it takes all the pressure off of him and just go. Looking for him to continue to grow."

Somewhere behind Rhodes are a pair of second year defensive ends, Charlie Collins and Kavion Henderson, who both signed with Arkansas as 4-star prospects in the 2024 class.

Collins played mostly special teams last season, recording just two tackles in 13 games last season. For Henderson, he saw action in just one game last season in the season opening victory against Pine Bluff in Little Rock.

Their potential emergence will be key to just how good Arkansas can be along the defensive front this season given how little experience the Razorbacks have on the edges.

Razorbacks linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Travis Williams making a point
Arkansas Razorbacks linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Travis Williams making a point in spring practice drills inside Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-HogsSI Images

"They’re definitely improving," Rhodes said of Collins and Henderson. "They’re in the same position I was my freshman year going into my sophomore year, just understanding the game more and mentally locking in on the game technique-wise, so they’re definitely improving every day."

Arkansas also has a few transfer options on the edges with Ken Talley (Michigan State), Phillip Lee (Troy) and Justus Boone (Florida).

"Boone has this tendency of standing up before plays [at Florida], but it was like a couple tweaks and stuff that we had to take out," Geffrard said. "So now he has to put his hand in the dirt. But other than that, you can always work on stuff. It's a good start to where we could be when the season starts."

Analysis

There's certainly depth at the position, but quality depth will determine the ceiling of how good the Razorbacks defensive front can truly be.

They need to be disruptive in order to trim down on coverage issues in the passing game after giving up 242 yards per game, which ranked No. 108 nationally.

The big question mark is who will step up on the opposite side of Rhodes in a battle that's wide open.

Razorbacks defensive lineman Danny Salli going through drills against Kevin Oatis as defensive line coach Deke Adams watches
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Danny Salli going through drills against Kevin Oatis as defensive line coach Deke Adams watches in spring practice inside Razorback Stadium. / Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

It's clear that defensive line coach Deke Adams has the personnel talent-wise with seven former 4-star recruits, respectively.

Without a clear defensive scheme implemented, it gives Williams a chance to be different and adapt each week to the type of offense his group is expected to play that week.

While players will have to be at the top of their game, offensive coordinators will be scratching their heads at what is next.

Hogs Feed:

manual

Published
Jacob Davis
JACOB DAVIS

Jacob Davis is a reporter for Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, with a decade of experience covering high school and transfer portal recruiting. He has previously worked at Rivals, Saturday Down South, SB Nation and hosted podcasts with Bleav Podcast Network where his show was a finalist for podcast of the year. Native of El Dorado, he currently resides in Central Arkansas with his wife and daughter.

Home/Football