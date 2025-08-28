Potential future Hogs star in position with almost no winning options
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the 2025 season opener nears, there is one relatively important question no one seems to b thinking about.
What in the world is back-up quarterback Grayson Wilson's mentality supposed to be going into this season? The reason why that question deserves a little thought is because Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has said at multiple speaking opportunities that current No. 2 quarterback KJ Jackson is going to be the starting quarterback next season.
There isn't going to be a battle this spring to see who will succeed Taylen Green under center. The job is already decided and publicly written in stone.
Sure, most people assumed it would be him because it will be his third season in the Petrino offense, but there's always room to account for a younger guy who is highly driven to work himself into the ground, master the playbook and reads and develop leadership skills. The biggest growth for players in both understanding the game and physical and emotional maturity comes between the first and second season.
With the job already unavailable, there are only a few options available to Wilson. The first is to be incredibly stubborn and gritty and work his tail off in a way that forces a quarterback battle whether the coaches want one or not. It's the kind of internal motivation that creates true field generals who are unshaken in big moments for whom others will run through a wall for out of respect.
It's how champions are made on rare occasions at a place like Arkansas.
It's asking a lot, but there are a handful of people on this planet built for that kind of challenge. In a perfect world, Wilson will prove to be that type of man as it will make him Jackson and the program better as a whole.
However, history has indicated that's not a common path and it becomes even less common as years pass and true drive and mental toughness show up less in the DNA of athletes.
The second option is to accept what the coaches are saying and use it as a reason to coast for a while and just enjoy the college experience. Focus on whatever is needed to be a solid No. 2 come spring and then start getting locked in a little harder during 2026 to set up a run as a starter when it's his turn in the progression way off in 2027.
Of course, by then, Pittman may retire and who knows what comes of the coaching situation and the offense at that point. Next thing you know, a new coordinator brings in his guy at quarterback and the dream of leading the Razorbacks falls by the wayside.
The third option, which is the one Hogs fans would least want to see out of a home-grown talent, is to spend all season scouting Group of Five teams with offenses that fit Wilson's skill set so he can study their plays and opponents. Then, when the transfer portal is open, he has teams he knows he can target and impress with his knowledge of their program while increasing the odds of hitting the ground running in the spring.
Overall, it's a difficult situation to have been put into. However, at the same time, Pittman and Petrino don't want to lose Jackson to the portal and not even have the chance to have him battle for the job even if it was up for grabs.
Anointing him next in line helps shut down some of the tampering and keeps Jackson from being as likely to start putting feelers out to other teams should he come in and impress in SEC play.
It's all the product of modern day college athletics. It just doesn't make life easier for guys like Wilson who are looking for the opportunity to grow and blossom.