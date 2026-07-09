Predicting Which Three Razorbacks Attend 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Every coach has a message he wants to deliver during SEC Media Days, but sometimes the players seated beside him tell the story before he ever steps up to the podium.

First-year Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield will make his SEC Media Days debut two weeks from Thursday with the opportunity to address where the Razorbacks stand entering fall camp.

Helping him introduce his vision for the program's future, Silverfield will be accompanied by three players who will likely offer a glimpse into what to expect from the Razorbacks in 2026.

Fans will learn who Suverfield trusts most to lead through adversity, explain the team's schemes and represent the future of the program.

Last year, former coach Sam Pittman brought along a trio of senior leaders such as Taylen Green, Xavian Sorey and Cam Ball. Each of them were familiar faces inside the Arkansas program and delivered countless interviews throughout the day.

For Silverfield, his day will look a little bit different, but in a way that brings together three different perspectives into one.

Here are the three Razorbacks who make the most sense to represent Arkansas.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes during game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Quincy Rhodes, Defensive End

The only player on the roster who is an absolute lock to attend SEC Media Days is Rhodes, who returns to Arkansas for his senior year after skipping out on the 2026 NFL Draft. While the North Little Rock native isn't the lone senior on the roster, he is the only player who signed with the Razorbacks in the 2022 class to remain with the program all four years.

Rhodes arrived at Arkansas as a lanky defensive end, but has transformed himself into a potential first round draft selection next spring if the 2026 season goes as planned. Not only is he the most recognizable player on the defense, but he embodies everything Silverfield has preached since being hired at Arkansas following last season.

He provides the Razorbacks with a wealth of experience, proven production and All-SEC credibility going into what is expected to be his final year of college football. He will anchor the Razorbacks' defensive front as Arkansas' most talented pass rusher and could help his unit take a major step forward under new coordinator Ron Roberts.

Rhodes has given several interviews throughout his college career, especially over the last two seasons as he carved out a role defensively. His comfort level as a mouthpiece of the football team makes him a no-brainer to join Silverfield in Tampa.

Chance of attending: 99%

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Hunter Osborn (0) gets ready for a drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter Osborne, Defensive Tackle

The Virginia transfer is expected to be a force along the interior after having a breakout season in the ACC. Osborne began his career in the SEC, signing with Alabama as a 4-star prospect in Nick Saban's final high school recruiting class in 2023.

Among Arkansas' highest-profile transfer additions, Osborne is expected to play a major role up front. And if Silverfield brings him along it's a sign that he views him as a leader in the locker room after only spending a single offseason with the Razorbacks.

Naturally, linemen give media members memorable content because not only do they speak about their firsthand knowledge about the physicality of SEC football, but massive cologne collections, being "shook" by the presence of dangerous pass rushers, and BBQ recipes with Cam Ball last year.

Defensive line coaches are high on what Osborne brings to the team, especially in a leadership role for a player who hasn't been with the program long at all. That's a testament to work ethic and an "ALL IN" culture Silverfield is wanting to bring with him from Memphis.

"He is a leader in that room," Arkansas defensive line coach Landius Wilkerson said in April. "He's a very, very smart football player, and he's getting more comfortable as we go on with leading others.



"But you can see as drills go on and he's coming into his own here, and he realizes, 'Alright, I'm one of the veterans in the room. I got to step up and be more vocal.' He's taken on that leadership role, and he's going to be big for us this season, just in his leadership ability and obviously as a good football player. He's a very, very sharp young man that is the type of guy I call him a glue guy.

"He's a guy that you can put anywhere on the D-line, and he can line up and get it together, and he can also tell everybody else what to do."

Chance of attending: 85%

Former Memphis running back Sutton Smith (5) runs in for a touchdown as fans cheer during the game between Memphis and Arkansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sutton Smith, Running Back

While there are a handful of likely offensive players to choose from, the most obvious pick for Silverfield is his do-it-all running back who is preparing for his redshirt senior season.

His final year at Memphis in 2025 was Sutton's best of his college career as he tallied over 1,000 all-purpose yards and scored eight touchdowns on the season. He likely has the best understanding of offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey's scheme and most likely of the seven Memphis transfers to receive the most playing time in Year One.

Smith checks all the boxes of a player Silverfield would want to bring with him to Tampa due to his familiarity with the culture, trusts him to represent Arkansas well, and speak confidently about the Razorbacks direction and expectations.

Bringing Smith instead of a quarterback would also allow Silverfield to avoid making the quarterback battle the central storyline for the Razorbacks at Media Days.

Reporters are naturally going to ask about the KJ Jackson and AJ Hill starting quarterback battle and there's simply nowhere to run from it.

But having Smith there to discuss offensive development, chemistry and expectations is a positive to avoid having each interview session just turn into speculation over who will take the first snap against North Alabama.

Chance of attending: 80%

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