QB Race Rolls On, But Razorbacks Defense Making Noise This Spring

The quarterback competition between KJ Jackson and AJ Hill isn't close to being settled from what we're hearing.

After Saturday's first full spring scrimmage under new Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield, it's the Razorbacks' defense that's quietly demanding attention.

In Practice No. 6, the Hogs ran a nearly all move-the-ball scrimmage inside the Walker Pavilion, a deliberate shift from the heavily situational sessions that defined the Sam Pittman era.

That's all six years and not just the two years Bobby Petrino showed up to fix things and ended up getting everybody fired.

With storms threatening Northwest Arkansas, Arkansas went inside and played roughly 95 live-tackling plays. When it was all over, the defense had yet to allow a single touchdown.

That's not a small thing.

"It was a true test to say, 'Hey, let's put the ball down and play base football,'" Silverfield said. "Ball was at the 25 most of the time and just, 'Let's go play the length of the field, see what happens.'"

Jackson and Hill Keep Battle Going

Neither Jackson nor Hill has done anything to separate himself from the other, and Silverfield isn't forcing the issue.

The two quarterbacks continued rotating with the first and second units Saturday based on little more than who finished with the last reps in the previous practice session.

"KJ and AJ got the majority of the reps with the ones and twos, again, as a coin toss, really based off of who may have gotten the last reps," Silverfield said. "When it's all said and done at the spring game they're going to be on separate teams, most likely … so they're just continuing that battle."

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill during a spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Both quarterbacks made plays worth watching. Jackson connected on at least five passes of 12 or more yards, including a 33-yard strike to Ismael Cisse and a 30-yard throw to tight end Ty Lockwood.

Hill answered with at least three completions of 20 or more yards, highlighted by a 40-yard connection with Courtney Crutchfield and a 32-yard completion to Chris Marshall.

Cisse had arguably the best day of any skill player, pulling in a 20-yard reception from Hill before adding that 33-yard catch from Jackson. Sutton Smith contributed on the ground with a 22-yard run during the two-minute segment.

The offense moved the ball and protected it, which Silverfield actually valued more than the lack of turnovers on the defensive side.

"The positive is taking care of the football as an offense," Silverfield said. "The offense had some explosive plays and the defense got the one takeaway … but those sacks could have been sack-fumbles, right? I mean we're blowing the whistle quick on those."

Defense Might Be Real Story

Here's the thing about Saturday's scrimmage — neither Jackson nor Hill threw a touchdown. The Razorbacks' defense didn't give one up the entire session, and it finished the day with a one-play goal-line stand with time running out inside the 1-yard line. That's the kind of moment that tends to stick with a coaching staff.

Linebacker Wyatt Simmons picked off a pass for the day's only takeaway and added a tackle for loss. The pass rush created consistent problems, with Charlie Collins and Jamonta Waller each recording a sack from the "Jack" position and Steven Soles notching a tackle for loss from the same spot.

"The ability to get after the quarterback at that position is huge," Silverfield said.

Transfer Khmori House, lining up at the "star" nickelback position, recorded two tackles for loss in his own right. The defense also forced turnovers on downs throughout the session. Silverfield was quick to point out that the sacks could've been even more damaging under live conditions.

He also made clear he doesn't evaluate his defense strictly on yardage allowed.

"Then I think another thing to be said, and I complimented the defense on this, is I don't get caught up in yards given up. Like, literally defending every blade of grass."

Kickers and a Sick Gilbert

With starting kicker Max Gilbert out sick, Braeden McAlister and Charlie Von Der Meden combined to hit 7 of 8 field goals. The kicking game provided the only separation on the scoreboard all afternoon.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Silverfield Likes What He Sees

The practice was closed to the media, with the Arkansas sports information staff sharing highlights rather than full statistics.'

Silverfield came away satisfied, not just with the results but with how his team handled the day.

The Hogs typically practice in the afternoon during spring, so Saturday's earlier session caught some players dealing with soreness they hadn't planned around.

"I mean, they went out there and they battled," Silverfield said. "Even their attitude coming in this morning, with us being mostly afternoon practices so far in the spring, they came in, guys were a little bit sore, and just said, 'Hey, let's go.' We put the ball down and played."

"I was just pleased. I thought the effort was there. There's so much to learn from, so much to grow from, but a lot of good tape out there. And the best thing, I was just pleased with their attitude and their effort, the way they went and attacked this thing."

Arkansas has two more workouts scheduled this week before another closed scrimmage in Practice No. 9 on Saturday. The quarterback race will keep going.

But if the defense keeps playing like it did Saturday, that unit might start getting equal billing before long.

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