Why Razorbacks’ Quarterback Battle Is Much Harder to Solve Than Expected

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas still doesn’t have a starting quarterback, and Ryan Silverfield appears perfectly comfortable letting KJ Jackson and AJ Hill fight deep into fall camp for it.

Neither of the former 4-star passers have been featured sporadically throughout their young careers at this point, but have flashed bright spots when called upon.

Whether it was Jackson shrugging off defenders at Texas in the second half, or throwing strikes to the endzone against Missouri, he did show command leading the offense last season.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

As for Hill, Memphis needed a big effort to rally back against an interim-led UAB on the road. Down 31-17 in the fourth quarter, the highly regarded true freshman sparked an eight play, 1:45 scoring drive by completing five passes, including a 37-yard touchdown to tight end Christian Ross to pull within seven with just over two minutes left.

Memphis' defense forced a stop with just over one minute left in the fourth quarter as Hill delivered a 10 play, 67 yard march downfield. With playoff implications at stake, he completed four passes to help move the Tigers offense to the 1-yard line before the Blazers held strong for their first win under interim coach Alex Mortensen.

Wide Open Race?

With each having a full spring in offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey's scheme, the race to be named Arkansas' starting quarterback is still ongoing, according to Silverfield during an appearance at the "All In Razorbacks Roadshow" in Little Rock this week.

“[They have each shown steady progression,” Silverfield said. “I think the biggest thing is, both quarterbacks that are in the competition, it’s probably a two-man race right now between KJ and AJ. The reality is both did some really great things this spring."

Arkansas quarterback AJ Hill reaches for the snap during the Razorbacks' Red-White Spring Game. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Which is true considering each has been charted with completion rates north of 70% during winter and spring programs.

Jackson led the Red Team to a 14-13 victory over the White Team by completing 9-of-13 pass attempts for 129 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers. His lone score came on a 67-yard crossing pattern to junior wide receiver CJ Brown.

Despite a losing effort in the scrimmage, Hill was on pace for a good day, but had a few of his passes dropped.

The Memphis transfer completed 9-of-17 pass attempts for 95 yards, but threw one interception that was return for a touchdown by West Georgia transfer defensive back Nsongbeh Ginyui.

“What we did is we said, ‘Here’s what we need to see going through training camp in order for one of you guys to separate,'" Silverfield said. "They each have almost a laundry list of things, a checklist. Listen, they’re getting to work on their craft every single day. But they have a list of things they need to improve upon.”

As most players looking for a fresh start during a coaching transition, what matters most is the work being done behind closed doors, corralling receivers for voluntary workouts and simply learning every day.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at spring practice. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

“Out in the heat of the day when we’re not always there watching, that’s when a lot of that leadership’s going to show up," Silverfield said. "We’re excited to see that.”

For two talented, but young quarterbacks looking to take the lead during the offseason, every rep is going to matter and none are voluntary.

Each brings different skillsets to the table, which means getting timing down with pass catchers is imperative if there is to be true growth inside the locker room and on the field this fall.

When Silverfield releases Arkansas' depth chart Monday before the first game, his goal is probably to keep the dreaded "-or-" between their names off the press release.

What Makes the QB1 Decision Hard?

With two entirely different skillsets between Jackson and Hill, each still brings value to Cramsey's offense.

Jackson has flashed his physical running ability along with the ability to improvise in the pocket which is similar to how Memphis' offense operated last season.

Hill is a throwback passer who relies on offensive rhythm, timing and processing defenses as he scans the field.

Should he win the job, he'll give the Razorbacks more of a pro-style spread attack. Going into the offseason, he had a leg up on Jackson given his extra year of experience in the system.

While Jackson has the unpredictable factor as a dual threat quarterback, Hill’s steadiness and ability to distribute the football efficiently and effectively makes this battle much tougher to decide on than many probably expected entering spring practice.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill during spring practice drills. | Arkansas Communications

The Razorbacks don't really need a superstar to emerge for the 2026 season to be a success. What Silverfield can't afford to do is allow the battle to bleed over into the season with such an unforgiving start to the schedule.

With a Week 2 road trip to Utah, and an SEC opener against Georgia in Week 3, Arkansas doesn't have the time for growing pains behind center.

But Silverfield has a plan in place to make sure the battle is won. But until then, his most important offseason battle remains unsolved.

At least that's what he's telling everyone.

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