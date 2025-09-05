Random thoughts: SEC will mess Hogs over again, go left young man, Missouri hate
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On your left. In the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that phrase became synonymous with the idea that "I've got your back."
It always led to some unstoppable force showing up on the left side and not stopping until whatever mission was complete, no matter how mundane or bleak things may be in the moment.
It's essentially the same situation for Arkansas' game against the Red Wolves on Saturday. There wasn't a lot to gain from watching the games of either team.
However, the one thing that became abundantly clear is if Arkansas an stay healthy, the Hogs can pound the left side, which happens to be the strength of its offensive line, over and over again and find success.
Theoretically, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman could demand they run the ball anywhere between left of center all the way out to slot on every play of the first two series to drive home a point and the Hogs should have 14 points on the board barring significant adjustments by the Red Wolves.
However, Bobby Petrino still is the offensive coordinator at Arkansas, so Taylen Green will be throwing the ball at some point, no matter how successful the running game. When he does, he's going to see receivers darting through open space.
It should be an easy pitch and catch session for him if Petrino can get primary receivers into the area.
However, Green needs more work on the second through fourth receivers being the ones who come open so he can continue to improve on working through his progressions to get the most out of this game.
Lastly, there was thought that Arkansas State might have a puncher's chance to keep things competitive offensively.
Unfortunately, coach Butch Jones recently announced star running back Ja'Quez Cross, one of the few in-state players on the Red Wolves roster and a Purdue transfer, will miss the rest of the season with an ACL tear suffered in practice Tuesday
Cross scored a touchdown and averaged 4.5 yards per carry on eight carries against Southeast Missouri State.
SEC has options to mess with Hogs on new schedule
The general rule for anyone who has been around Arkansas during their time in the SEC is if conference officials have an opportunity to make life less enjoyable for Razorbacks fans, they're going to do it.
When Texas A&M and Missouri arrived, no time was wasted yanking away what had been a successful rivalry week Battle for the Golden Boot against LSU to force Missouri down the throats of Hogs fans.
When COVID hit, the league couldn't think of a better way to reward a team coming off its worst two seasons in school history with a new coach who barely got to recruit than by taking away all the winnable non-conference games and replacing them with Georgia and Florida, the two best teams in the SEC East and toughest opponents not already on the Hogs' schedule.
So, perhaps it's history or just a case of jaded cynicism, but it's hard to imagine the SEC throwing Pittman's Hogs a bone this time around.
It's almost a guarantee that whomever makes the conference championship game is auditioning for a spot on the Razorbacks' schedule and are a lock if they're the only team in the game not already on it for 2026.
Second, while many fans are using common sense in assuming if Arkansas' big non-conference is on the road, like it is against Utah next season, that the league will help by making that the year the Razorbacks get five SEC home games, allowing for four SEC home games on the years big non-conference games are at home.
Somehow, some way there is going to be a reason given by the league to stick Arkansas with five SEC road games on even years, which guarantees six road games every other year against Power Four opponents.
Sure, it means six home games against Power Four teams every other year, but a nice even split of five road and five home games against Power Four teams is much preferred from a schedule management standpoint.
Ole Miss revenge tour against Kentucky
There is zero doubt that No. 20 Ole Miss isn't looking ahead to playing the Hogs next week. Lane Kiffin will have his team fully locked in on Kentucky in the SEC's game of the week at 2:30 on ABC.
That's because a huge upset by the Wildcats is why the Rebels didn't make it to the College Football Playoffs last season and could be the only reason why Mark Stoops still has a job in Kentucky this season despite a long history of past success in Lexington.
It will be highly educational for Razorbacks fans to watch because nothing is going to be held back, even if the score gets out of hand. It's too hard to imagine Kiffin calling off the dogs after the damage done last season.
He wants to fully bury the past.
Quick Hits:
Oklahoma vs. Michigan, Sategna
Former Razorback Isaiah Sategna spent all offseason talking up his quarterback to anyone who would hear. However, John Mateer didn't reward his loyalty.
In a blowout of Illinois State, Sategna was sixth in receiving for he Sooners with two catches for 16 yards. One would assume he will be needed more to hold off No. 15 Michigan Saturday.
Florida vs. South Florida
The Bulls beat the living snot out of Boise State last week, 34-7. Gators coach Billy Napier is supposed to be on a high, but this could prove to be the ultimate trap game if quarterback DJ Lagway doesn't play beyond his years.
This is worth keeping a watch because it could instantly turn the program in the opposite direction and quickly sink it.
Missouri vs. Kansas: An actual border war
Arkansas fans could use a class on how to hate Missouri. Fortunately, that will be on display Saturday as the only team in America to get legitimately worked up about Mizzou gets the Tigers on a neutral site.
Kansas isn't that great. However, they're one of the few decent teams on the Missouri schedule and the only one with motivation that extends beyond putting a positive number in the win column, so it's worth a glimpse.
Arizona State by less than a touchdown over Mississippi State
If anyone is looking for a good argument against adding a ninth SEC game to the schedule, well, here it is. Full proof that equal numbers doesn't mean equal competition.
Arizona State, a playoff team, reigning Big 12 champion and the No. 12 team in the country, is favored by less than a touchdown going into Starkville to face what is by far the worst team in the SEC. Arkansas beat the Bulldogs 58-25 in a game most Hogs fans forgot.
It's hard to imagine Georgia being asked to go to Central Florida, which just barely beat Jacksonville State last week, 17-10, and the Bulldogs be favored by less than a touchdown. The line speaks for itself as far as the gap between conferences.