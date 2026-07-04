Ranking Every Arkansas Defensive Position Group by Confidence Rating

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New defensive coordinator Ron Roberts inherited a mess to clean up when taking over the Razorbacks' defense this offseason.

Arkansas collectively struggled in all facets of the game by allowing over 425 yards and 33 points per game, which ranked No. 122, No. 129 nationally and easily the worst marks of any SEC team in 2025.

With more than 40 transfer additions, and a new defensive scheme has dramatically reshaped the Razorbacks on paper. But how confident should fans really be in each position group entering fall camp?

Here's a confidence rating for every defensive unit heading into the 2026 season.

1. Cornerbacks, Confidence Level: 6.5/10

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Antonio Jordan (19) is tackled by defensive back Jahiem Johnson (20) and defensive back Ian Williams (23) during the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rebuilt secondary room draws cautionary rating until proven otherwise.

The Razorbacks cornerbacks have been lit up in recent years.

Remember that time lightly used Ole Miss receiver Jordan Watkins went into the game with just 295 yards and two touchdowns on the season going into the Rebels' 2024 game at Arkansas? He then proceeded to fly virtually uncovered for a career high eight receptions for 254 yards and five touchdowns.

Those kind of performances weren't rare under former coach Sam Pittman's watch that season as defensive letdowns were on repeat for much of the past two seasons.

The financial commitment coach Ryan Silverfield received allowed him a budget to build a quality group of assistants and added three to get the secondary on the right track in Deron Wilson, Eddie Hicks and CJ Wiliford.

The addition of Tulane transfer Jahiem "Joker" Johnson and former Maryland standout La'Khi Roland are expected to start on the boundaries. Each of them have a history of forcing turnovers and locking down receivers at the line of scrimmage which should keep opponents from lighting up Arkansas through the air at least.

At the STAR (nickelback), North Carolina transfer Khmori House is expected to receive the nod there in a role that defensive coordinaotr Ron Roberts believes he was specially made for.

Behind all of them are a couple of starters at their previous stops in Shelton Lewis (Clemson), Braydon Lee (Maryland) and Carter Stoutmire (Colorado). One X-factor among cornerbacks is former JUCO standout DJ Hairston, who ran in the two-deep this spring and was a playmaker as a freshman at Hinds Community College in 2025.

2. Defensive End, Confidence Level: 6/10

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes (97) listens to a coach before a drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Silverfield was encouraged by his pass rush this spring, but knows he needs several to step up alongside senior Quincy Rhodes.

There's hardly anyone in the country who hasn't yet heard of Rhodes, who returned to the Razorbacks for his senior year after being a potential first round draft pick this spring.

Arkansas needs some others behind him to step up, but they're relatively young at the position with redshirt freshmen Xadavien Sims, Caleb Bell and Trajen Odom behind him. With Roberts' defense moving to more of a 3-4 base defensive scheme, there'll be a chance his unit is more diverse in pressure packages along the edges.

North Little Rock native J'Lynn Allen was featured in a prominent role as a pass rusher for Hutchison Community College as a redshirt freshman. He recorded 31 tackles,14 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups in 2025, which is promising production for a pass rusher who goes 6-foot-7, 245 pounds.

If he can find a way to contribute early on this fall, then it certainly raises the ceiling for the Razorbacks pass rush and overall future at the position.

3. Linebackers/JACK, Confidence Level: 7/10

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Ja'Quavion Smith during offseason conditioning drills. | Razorback Football

Arkansas' defense will run mostly with two linebackers and a versatile defensive end referred to as an EDGE, who can also drop in coverage.

Junior linebacker Bradley Shaw will be running the show at the second level after spending the past two seasons behind Xavian Sorey. He trimmed down to 227 pounds to become a much more versatile MIKE which will allow him to move much easier while maintaining his physicality.

Howard (FCS) transfer Ja'Quavion Smith chose Arkansas over Auburn out of the transfer portal and possesses a strong upside on the weakside. He moves well with above average closing speed in coverage, and isn't afraid to put his hat down to stop the run game.

Transfer Phoenix Jackson was a breakout star during his time at Fresno State, but things went south in a hurry at Baylor last season once injured. He received a second chance from the Razorbacks staff in hopes of a return to 2024 form.

West Virginia transfer Ben Bogle performed at an All-American level at Southern Illinois (FCS), and could play himself into a rotational role this fall following a good spring.

At the JACK, the Razorbacks have some good pieces in place off the edge with Charlie Collins and Steven Soles providing pass rushing ability. If both of them can round into a consistent form this fall, then the Razorbacks will have assembled a quality three-level defense.

4. Safeties, Confidence Level: 6/10

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Miguel Mitchell (24) breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Donovan Faupel (8) during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiliford is banking on veteran leadership to prevent having the top blown of Arkansas' pass defense.

Miguel Mitchell has seen it all during his college career between stints at Florida and Arkansas, finishing the 2025 season with a 67.0 pass coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Fellow safety Christian Harrison has been one of the best safeties in college football for a few years due to his prevention of scoring opportunities for pass catchers. Across four seasons at the college level, he has allowed just one touchdown on 577 career coverage snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

His communication skills and heady play are something coaches have commended him for throughout spring practice.

Behind each of them are skilled transfers who are looking to gain experience on the backend with Kyeaure Magloire, Nsongbeh Ginyui, John Howse IV, Ian Williams, LaMarcus Hicks and true freshman Tay Lockett all vying for playing time.

5. Interior Defensive Line, Confidence Level: 6/10

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman David Oke (92) gets ready to play in the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like their defensive end counterpart, there are some fine pieces in place but this group could have some growing pains.

Hunter Osborne parlayed his success at Virginia into a return to the SEC with the Razorbacks. He is looked upon as a quality teammate, leader and coach on the field for Arkansas' young defensive lineman such as Danny Beale, Anthony Kennedy, Carlon Jones, Reginald Vaughn and others.

With David Oke healthy, he'll provide some versatility and flexibility as a defender who can rush the passer and chase down plays in the backfield with underrated lateral speed for someone at nearly 300 pounds.

Coaches have been high on Beale this offseason, and could become a rare freshman contributor along the interior in the SEC. Coaches have been impressed with his commitment to learning the Razorbacks' scheme, technique and provides twitchiness and quickness from a tackle standpoint.

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