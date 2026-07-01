Arkansas Football's Most Important Players: No. 21, Christian Harrison

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Among the many new names on the Razorbacks roster this season is Cincinnati transfer defensive back Christian Harrison.

He had a breakout year in 2025, recording 66 tackles, seven pass break-ups, 2.5 tackles for loss, and an interception. With transfers, especially those who are expected to be starters or at least key contributors, it's hard to provide a fair ranking due to lack of familiarity with them.

However, Harrison is considered a vital piece to Arkansas' defensive rebuild, signing with the Razorbacks as the No. 485 overall player in the portal and No. 43 among safeties, according to 247Sports.

He was the Hogs' very first addition out of the portal during the offseason, following former Bearcats assistant coach LaMarcus Hicks to town.

The 6-foot, 195 pound signed with Tennessee out of high school as a 3–star prospect and played in 25 games from 2022-2025. During his three season stretch in Knoxville, he notched 31 tackles, one sack and a pass breakup.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Christian Harrison lines up in coverage during spring practice. | Christian Harrison, Instagra

One statistic that'll pop off the page about Harrison is his ability to prevent scoring opportunities for pass catchers. Across four seasons at the college level, he has allowed just one touchdown across 577 career coverage snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Razorbacks were among the worst defensive units in school history last season, finishing the season ranked No. 122 nationally in total defense by allowing over 425 yards per game, and No. 104 in pass coverage allowing more than 239 yards per game through the air.

As a result, Ryan Silverfield's three-man group of defensive back coaches Deron Wilson, CJ Wiliford and Hicks completely gutted the secondary this offseason. With 18 new players and the return of veteran Miguel Mitchell, the Razorbacks are going to start fresh in hope that there can be at least some type of improvement in that area this fall.

“When you talk about evaluation, I think it's really important in the portal, that you're trying to figure out, not just athletically, you're trying to figure out how their mental makeup is,” Wilson said in April. “Do they fit who we are as a program? And do they fit what Coach [Ryan] Silverfield's vision is?”

Relationships still matter in football, especially when it comes to portal evalutations. While some guys are after the almight dollar, there are others who seek familiarity that might lead to playing time and that was likely what led Harrison to sign with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas Razorbacks secondary coach Deron Wilson at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS

“It’s prior relationships,” Wilson continued. “You take those relationships and you cultivate them. And they respect you from the past, even though they may not have picked you the first time, right? But when they get back in the portal you have that opportunity and there’s some familiarity there.”

Harrison has a strong NFL pedigree, being the son of Patriots Hall of Famer Rodney Harrison, known for his legendary stints with the Chargers (1994-2002) and New England Patriots (2003-2008).

The younger Harrison has already cut out a defined role in the Razorbacks secondary under first-year defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who was pretty cut and dry about who will start at one safety spot. Arkansas' defensive staff are wanting to be multiple by design this fall and with the Cincinnati transfer's help, he'll have a chance to roam all over the secondary.

“Christian is going to play some free safety and some Star,” Roberts said earlier this spring. “He can run, tackle, good communicator, plays fast, all those things you're looking for. He'll be in the starting lineup.

Arkansas fans can stay up to date with all acquisitions, recruiting star breakdown and opposing rosters by using the Razorbacks on SI offseason tracker.

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