Ranking the Arkansas Razorbacks Top 10 QBs of the 2000s

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We're at a point in the offseaons where things are getting kind of stale.

Arkansas football recruiting will soon pick up, basketball news is few and far between, and baseball can't quite figure out how the whole sweeping concept works.

Across five head coaches, one interim, a forgotten two year period, and a handful of passers who had a stranglehold on the position, there actually are 10 quarterbacks who could be recognized for this list.

1. Ryan Mallett, 2008-2010

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback (15) Ryan Mallett throws a pass in the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Cowboys Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This list would be a disservice to all if we led off with anyone other than the late, great "Gunslinger."

Mallett started his college career at Michigan in 2007 where he started a number of games for coach Lloyd Carr. When former Razorbacks coach Houston Nutt moved on to Ole Miss it resulted in Bobby Petrino leaving the Atlanta Falcons for Fayetteville.

The Texarkana native didn't see himself as a true fit in Rich Rodriguez's offense with the Wolverines, and made the decision to return home. After redshirting in 2008, Mallett immediately put together a sensational 400-yard, five touchdown performance in a home loss to Georgia which only foreshadowed what was to come with him behind center.

He started each of his 26 career games with the Razorbacks, going 18-8 and led the program to BCS appearance against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

Career Stats: 491-of-815, 8,385 yards, 68 total touchdowns and 19 interceptions

2. Matt Jones, 2001-2004

Arkansas quarterback Matt Jones runs through a tackle. | USA TODAY Sports

For fans growing up in the 2000s, Matt Jones was putting on a clinic for RPO-style offense before they were cool.

Jones possessed two traits that set him apart from anyone else on this list. His pure athletic ability combined with his size at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds made him nearly unstoppable in the open field.

He made an impact in so many key games in the early 2000s such as a pair of seven overtime games against Ole Miss (2001) and Kentucky (2003), the Ambush in Austin versus Texas (2003), original Miracle on Markham (2002), and a comeback that fell short against Florida (2003).

There were so many cult hero-like performances that continue to keep Jones in the minds of Arkansas fans 22 years later.

Career Stats: 8,420 total yards, 77 total touchdowns, 30 interceptions

3. Brandon Allen, 2011-2015

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Brandon Allen (10) throws in the pocket against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

There may never be another quarterback who faced stark criticism throughout the early portion of his career. He ended up making everyone eat those remarks with an epic finish to his Arkansas career.

After having his truck burned to the ground just before Arkansas' week one game against Auburn in 2014, Allen had put the disappointment of his first two seasons behind him. He developed into a solid quarterback as a junior, and played at an All-SEC level as a senior.

He led the Razorbacks to back-to-back shutout victories of ranked opponents (LSU and Ole Miss) and sent fans home happy with a thrashing of longtime rival Texas in the bowl game.

Two dud performances against Toledo and Texas Tech in 2015 reset the Razorbacks' preseason expectations as dark-horse SEC contenders to a team barely hanging on by a thread. Another one score loss to Texas A&M in Arlington put Arkansas way behind the 8-ball early on, a loss that dropped them to 1-3 overall.

Allen led the Razorbacks to a massive road victory over Tennessee that sparked a 7-2 finish down the stretch, including memorable games against Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Kansas State.

In that nine game stretch to close his senior year, Allen completed 64% of his passes for 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

Career Stats: 583-of-1016 for 7,463 yards, 64 touchdowns and 26 interceptions

4. Tyler Wilson, 2008-2012

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Tyler Wilson (8) throws a pass against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second quarter at Kyle Field. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What might have been in 2012 had Wilson and Bobby Petrino had one more year together?

Wilson was known for his unorthodox throwing motion, and displayed unbelievable composure in relief of Mallett against Auburn, the eventual 2010 national champions.

He still holds the school record for passing yards in a single game with 510 in a masterful comeback victory over Texas A&M in Arlington in 2011. That victory heped the Razorbacks finish with back-to-back regular seasons with 10 victories for the first time since joining the SEC.

Career Stats: 593-of-948 for 7,765 yards, 52 touchdowns and 26 interceptions

5. KJ Jefferson, 2019-2023

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs the ball during the second quarter in the game against the Auburn Tigers at Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Arkansas fans got a good taste of what Jefferson could be when he started his first game against Missouri in 2020. He was celebrated like any other starting quarterback would be in 2021, but his "Superman" leap that turned into a fumble gave the Razorbacks a black eye that never quite went away.

Jefferson enjoyed quite a bit of success early on his stay at Arkansas, leading the Razorbacks to its first nine-win season since 2011.

He dazzled fans with his "Cam Newton" running style, nearly unstoppable in the redzone and even led to a home thrashing of Texas in his first home start against a Power Conference opponent.

Although he didn't finish out his time at Arkansas on a high note, he still left with several school records that will be tough to break in college football's current landscape.

Career Stats: 626-of-962 for 7,911 yards, 67 touchdowns and 18 interceptions; 523 carries for 1,876 yards and 21 touchdowns

6. Austin Allen, 2013-2017

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) hands off to running back Rawleigh Williams III (22) against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Texas A&M won 45-24. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The younger Allen didn't win as many games as his brother, or have as big of an impact. But he did have a very talented arm, showed relentless effort and never backed down from a fight.

Allen was a 4-star prospect out of high school with interest from the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame and many others.

After finally being given the keys to Dan Enos' offense in 2016, Arkansas continued to be scorch defenses with a 3-0 start. But when the Razorbacks travelled to Arlington for the Southwest Classic, Texas A&M completely shut Allen and his teammates down in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory.

That was when cracks began to show with collapses against Auburn, LSU, Missouri and Virginia Tech over the final stretch of the season.

By the time Allen graduated, Arkansas' offense was never the same which led to the wheels falling off in 2017 with a 4-8 record.

Career Stats: 359-of-607, 5,045 yards, 36 touchdowns and 21 interceptions

7. Casey Dick, 2005-2008

Arkansas quarterback Casey Dick calls signals against Florida in the SEC championship game against Florida. The Gators rallied to win, 38-28. | Razorbacks Communications

Dick arrived to Arkansas an unheralded quarterback, but his final pass in a Razorback uniform ended in an unforgettable touchdown.

While Dick isn't remembered much for his skills as a passer, he did what was needed to help the Razorbacks to 17 victories as a starter across four seasons.

His most memorable and complete performance of his career came in relief of his brother, Nathan, against LSU in 2008. He 18-of-29 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns all in the second half, helping the Razorbacks erase a 30-14 lead, including the go-ahead touchdown with 31 seconds to left.

Career Stats: 473-of-850 for 5,856 yards, 47 touchdowns and 34 interceptions

8. Taylen Green, 2024-2025

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green throws a pass against the LSU Tigers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

Green had the most raw talent of any Arkansas quarterback in school history. However, he'll be remembered for an up-and-down two seasons as Petrino's handpicked star.

After spending his first few years at Boise State, Green transferred to the SEC where he displayed a knack for making jaw dropping plays.

Green also had his faults such as turnovers and running backwards to avoid sacks. The Razorbacks' scored enough points to win a lot of games in 2025, but unfortunately had a defense that was carved weekly.

Career (Arkansas) Stats: 428-of-707 for 5,868 yards, 34 touchdowns and 20 interceptions; 295 carries for 1,379 yards and 16 touchdowns

9. Feleipe Franks, 2020

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) drops back to pass against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Franks was the perfect gap quarterback while transitioning away from the Chad Morris era.

There was some doubts initially after one of the most brutal two year stretches in program history, but Franks turned out to be a pleasant surprise under first-year offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

Franks led Arkansas out of some dark times with a statement road victory over No. 16 Mississippi State to end the Razorbacks winless streak stretching over three seasons.

His coming out party came against Auburn on the road in controversial fashion, but home thrashings of Ole Miss and Tennessee turned the future bright in Fayetteville.

Career (Arkansas) Stats: 163-of-238 for 2,107 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions

10. Mitch Mustain, 2006

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Mitch Mustain (16) and offensive lineman Stephen Parker (74) enjoy the last few minutes of the fourth quarter in Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn. Mustain completed 7 passes for 87 yards as the Razorbacks upset the Auburn Tigers 27-10. | John Reed-Imagn Images

What might've been at Arkansas in 2006 without all the outside noise?

The highest rated quarterback to ever sign with the Razorbacks in the modern era of recruiting rankings was Mustain.

Despite a busy recruitment, he committed to Arkansas in January, following Springdale High Schoo coach Gus Malzahn and three of his four Division I bound teammates.

Although he didn't win the starting job outright upon his arrival, he was inserted into the game agaisnt USC where he led two impressive second half drives. That led to him starting the very next week against Utah State which began an 8-0 streak with him as the starting quarterback.

His statistics certainly didn't make him a Heisman candidate, but he did help lead the Razorbacks to their last victory over Alabama, a dominant road performance at No. 2 Auburn, and defeated Tennessee with ESPN's College Gameday in town.

Career (Arkansas) Stats: 69-of-132 for 894 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions

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