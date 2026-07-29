Ranking The Biggest Wins For Arkansas Razorbacks Over Past 20 Years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While wins have been hard to come by for Arkansas football over the past decade or so, the program has still managed to pull off some thrilling upsets and memorable victories that have kept Razorbacks invested in the program despite its ongoing mediocre and disappointing performance on the field.

Although Arkansas football has seen little success over the past two decades, here are the program's most significant wins since 2006 that have provided fans hope for a better future throughout a rather forgettable era of Razorback football.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) celebrates with fans after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Honorable Mention: Arkansas 41, TCU 37 (2016)

While few good memories come from Bret Bielema’s time in Fayetteville, the double-overtime upset at TCU still remains one of the most exciting wins in recent memory for Razorback fans.

Going into the Week 2 game, Arkansas fans were desperate for a meaningful win as the team had failed to produce many memorable or tone-setting wins after Bielema took over the program in 2013.

TCU, ranked No.15 at the time, would end up going down as Bielema's biggest wins during his time in Fayetteville and be one of the few positive memories for the Razorbacks in the mid-2010s

During the game, Arkansas quickly jumped out to a 13-point lead against TCU, but in true Razorback fashion, they let the Horned Frogs get back into the game in the second half after giving up 21 unanswered points.

However, a last-minute touchdown for the Razorbacks was enough to get the game into overtime and eventually give the Hogs the much-needed non-conference win following double overtime.

The upset would become an instant classic for Arkansas fans and help earn Bielema one more season with the team before he was fired.

5. Arkansas 53, Ole Miss 52 (2015)

Affectionately known for the "Henry Heave", this classic played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium played a major role in deciding the SEC Western Division Champion.

The Razorbacks spoiled what was the Rebels best season in decades as stars such as Brandon Allen, Alex Collins, Drew Morgan, Hunter Henry and many others made plays seemingly every possession to grit out the win.

Arkansas, down to 4th-and-25 and desparate to make something work, Allen threw to an open Henry well shy of the sticks for a first down. Once caught, the All-American tight end lateraled back toward the line of scrimmage and into the palms of left guard Dan Skipper, who knocked it to the ground.

Collins picked the ball up and ran over 30 yards past the first down marker to effectively extend the game another play, which allowed the Razorbacks to score.

Allen completed a pass to Drew Morgan near the right pylon to pull within one point in the first overtime.

Instead of forcing a second overtime, Bielema opted to send his offense back on the field to win the game, but Allen would be sacked while being pulled down by his facemask. That resulted in replaying the two-point conversion attempt with Allen reaching the endzone on a quarterback sneak.

Afterward, Bielema was coined with one of his best, unitentional quotes during his time at Arkansas.

“I am just looking forward to hopping on my wife," Bielema mistakenly said. "Hopping on a plane! Hopping on a plane with my wife. I can‘t believe I just said that.”

4. Arkansas 40, Texas 21 (2021)

Going into the 2021 season, Razorback fans were unsure what to expect from Arkansas football as the program was at an all-time low coming off four consecutive losing seasons, which had quickly made them the laughingstock in the SEC and across the country.

However, a week two matchup against the University of Texas, which was ranked #15 at the time, served as a turning point for Sam Pittman’s tenure at Arkansas and the program's trajectory under him.

Going into the game, the odds were heavily against Arkansas as the Razorbacks had not defeated a ranked opponent since 2016 and Texas was named nearly a seven-point favorite ahead of kickoff.

However, the Razorbacks were able to pull off one of the biggest upsets in program history, quickly putting up 16 unanswered points against the Longhorns to start the game and finishing the competition with a commanding 40-21 victory.

The early-season upset win against the Longhorns would go down as a pivotal moment in Pittman’s career with the Razorbacks as it was just what the program needed to help re-identify themselves as contenders in the SEC once again, even if it was short-lived.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Greg Childs (85) reacts to catching the winning touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Arkansas defeated Georgia 31-24. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Arkansas 31, Georgia 24 (2010)

As we look back at Arkansas football over the past 20 years, there were several turning points for the program, both good and bad, that would lead to program highs and heartbreaking lows.

Most of these turning points for the Razorbacks can be identified through a handful of games over the past two decades, including a thrilling win against the Georgia Bulldogs in 2010 that helped elevate the Bobby Petrino era into one of the most exciting times in the history of Arkansas athletics.

Going into the Week 3 game in Athens, Arkansas was looking to solidify itself as SEC contenders, and did exactly that by pulling out a road win against the Bulldogs.

After giving up a double-digit lead, Arkansas escaped in the final moments on a fly route delivered by quarterback Ryan Mallett to wide receiver Greg Childs for the touchdown.

"Childs please," Dave Pasch yelled as the Hogs' wideout crossed the goal line.

The win against Georgia helped launch the Razorbacks back into contention as Petrino would go on to lead the program to two consecutive seasons with 10 or more wins, solidifying Arkansas as one of the best teams in the SEC for that brief period.

2. Arkansas 31, LSU 23 (2010)

Once again, we look back at the 2010 season, where it appeared that Arkansas fans were holding their breath every Saturday the Razorbacks stepped on the field, as it seemed that every game was won or lost by seven or fewer points that season.

While Petrino and the Razorbacks kept most of the games they played in that season tight, they also kept them memorable for fans, including the final game of the year against LSU, which remains one of Petrino’s most significant wins during his time in Fayetteville.

LSU entered the game ranked No. 5 in the country and was considered one of the best teams in the SEC this year. Meanwhile, Arkansas was in year two under Petrino and still looking to earn some respect in the conference, which they were able to do that night by knocking off a true SEC blue blood.

While the game remained back and forth nearly the entire time, Arkansas was able to outplay the Tigers, especially on offense, where Razorback great Ryan Mallett had a career game, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, including two 80-yard bombs to Cobi Hamilton in the first half.

After leading the Hogs to one of the biggest upset wins of the season, Petrino was able to secure the Razorbacks a spot in the Sugar Bowl for the first time since Lou Holtz took over the program in 1977.

While Arkansas ultimately ended up losing in the Sugar Bowl to Ohio State, the win against LSU and the 2010 season are still a bright spot for Razorback fans, as it was one of the last times that Arkansas football was fun to watch every Saturday, as they provided fans with the belief that they could take on any team across the country and compete with them until the final whistle.

1. Arkansas 50, LSU 48 (2007)

College football fans usually have one specific game or memory that makes them a fan of their team for life. For an entire generation of Arkansas fans, that game took place on Nov. 23, 2007, when the Razorbacks pulled off the greatest upset in program history.

To set the scene, the game took place in Baton Rouge at Death Valley, a stadium and atmosphere that many across the SEC have called the hardest to compete in, especially in 2007 when the LSU Tigers were ranked No.1 in the country.

While LSU entered the game looking to pick up their final win of the regular season and move on to earning their second national championship in four years, the Razorbacks entered Death Valley playing for nothing but pride.

Although Arkansas entered the 2007 season with high expectations after winning 10 games in 2006, those expectations quickly plummeted after the team coached by Houston Nutt at the time lost to three straight conference opponents prior to their matchup against the Tigers, who happened to be the best team in the SEC and possibly the country that year.

After failing to meet expectations throughout the season, Nutt and the Razorbacks entered the final game of the year against LSU looking to prove that they can still contend in the SEC and proved just that.

While both teams got off to a slow start on offense, Arkansas took an eight-point lead by the end of the third quarter, mainly due to Razorback legend Daren McFadden, who showcased the entire game why he should have won a Hesimann during his college career.

Although Arkansas’ offense was firing on all cylinders during the second half, the Tigers' offense would not go down without a fight as former LSU quarterback Matt Flynn threw for two touchdowns in the second half and finished the game with over 200 passing yards.

After both teams were tied at 28 following the fourth quarter, the game went into overtime, where a combined 42 points were scored through three rounds of overtime.

The upset of the year was pulled off by the Razorbacks in the third round of overtime after McFadden scored his third and final touchdown of the game and the Tigers were unable to find an answer on the offense before time finally ran out.

While Arkansas football fans have been subjected to many disappointments by the program over the past 20 years, they will always have that November night when the Razorbacks marched into the Tigers’ den and took down the best team in the country to remind them of the pure joy this team has provided to them and possibly they can provide it again.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.